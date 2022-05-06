Who's the next transfer portal target?
Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at five post players and five guards who could make sense in C-U next winter:
The bigs
Efe Abogidi, Washington State
An offseason knee injury limited Abogidi at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and could create some concern moving forward given he tore his left ACL, MCL and meniscus in 2017 and needed three surgeries to fix it. But the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward still played in all 37 games for the Cougars and averaged 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in just 20.9 minutes per game. Abogidi’s 7-4 wingspan and career 80 percent free-throw shooting kind of ooze potential.
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech
Lofton might not pass the eye test at first glance, but the 6-7, 275-pound big man defines productive. He averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season and shot 54 percent from the field. Lofton also showed he could hold his own among his more highly-regarded peers when he led gold-medal winning Team USA in scoring at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup playing with guys like Chet Holmgren, Kennedy Chandler, Jaden Ivey and Johnny Davis.
Pete Nance, Northwestern
Why not just fully lean in to the idea of modern bigs?Playing Nance next to Coleman Hawkins would give Illinois a pair of 6-10 forwards that can stretch the floor. The Illini’s defense might take a hit, but adding Nance would further Underwood’s pace-and-space offensive agenda. Nance averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season and shot a a career-high 45 percent from three-point range.
Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure
Osunniyi would provide an immediate defensive boost to a team that already got better defensively on the wing by adding Shannon. The 6-10, 220-pound forward also averaged 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks last season and even made his first career three-pointer.
Jamarion Sharp, Western Kentucky
Illinois was interested enough in Sharp to offer him out of John A. Logan College. Not so much for his skill set — it’s still a work in progress at the offensive end — but for the fact he’s 7-5 with a 7-7 wingspan. Sharp put that length to good use last winter in his lone season at Western Kentucky.The Hopkinsville, Ky., native averaged 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds, but it was his 4.6 blocks per game that stood out the most.
The guards
Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure
There’s a sense that Lofton could be a package deal with Osunniyi given the two spent the last four seasons together at St. Bonaventure and a post-grad year before that at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. Lofton’s scoring dipped a bit in the 2021-22 season, but he still averaged 12.8 points, 5.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and two steals for the Bonnies as an All-Atlantic 10 selection. The knock on the 6-3, 185-pound guard is his 30 percent career three-point shooting.
Jarod Lucas, Oregon State
Lucas could be the move for Illinois if the coaching staff is really as high on Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps running the offense as it seems. Lucas could be the experienced presence in the backcourt (he’s 22 years old and made an Elite Eight in 2021) and as a shooter (he’s made 38 percent of his career threes). Plus, maybe he puts in a good word with Class of 2023 7-footer Jazz Gardner, who attends his alma mater, Los Altos, in Hacienda Heights, Calif.
Courtney Ramey, Texas
The Illini pursued Ramey out of Webster Groves (Mo.) before the former Class of 2019 four-star point guard from St. Louis and top-45 recruit chose Texas. Ramey broke into the Longhorns’ starting lineup as a freshman in the 2018-19 season and stayed there even after Chris Beard replaced Shaka Smart. What Beard did last season, though, was take the ball out of Ramey’s hands more often and give it to Marcus Carr, and Ramey’s production mostly dipped below his career averages.
Grant Sherfield, Nevada
Sherfield also had an Illinois offer coming out of Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), so there’s some familiarity with the 6-2, 189-pound guard who spent one season at Wichita State and the last two seasons at Nevada. Sherfield’s production hit a different level with the Wolf Pack, and he averaged 18.8 points, 6.2 assists and four rebounds during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons while shooting 43 percent overall, 35 percent from three-point range and 86 percent at the free-throw line.
Malachi Smith, Chattanooga
Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. would have to pass off the title as “Belleville’s best basketball player on the Illinois campus” if Underwood and Co. were able to land Smith. The Illini staff is certainly familiar with what the 6-4, 205-pound guard is capable of doing on the court. They watched Smith, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, put up 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals and almost upset the Illini in the first round of the NCAA tournament in mid-March.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).