MONTICELLO — Izzy Wilcox stood among her Tuscola basketball teammates on the Art ‘Buz’ Sievers Center’s visiting sideline Wednesday night, observing the announcement of the 2022 Monticello Holiday Hoopla girls’ all-tournament team.
When the public-address announcer arrived at the team’s final entrant, Wilcox had to break away from the Warriors.
Because she was joining fellow Tuscola senior Ella Boyer as an honoree.
Pretty good for a self-described defensive stopper.
“Not going to lie: no,” Wilcox said when asked if she expect to be named to the all-tournament team. “I was sitting there, and my face was just shock. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’”
Wilcox paired her defensive intensity with a few timely baskets for the Warriors on Wednesday as they overcame a sluggish start to defeat Clinton 55-44 and earn the program its first Holiday Hoopla championship since 2018.
“It was just cool,” Wilcox said. “It’s incredible to have this opportunity, especially with (other seniors) Ella, Molly (Macaulay) and Harley (Woodard). This means a lot to us.”
Tuscola (18-0) struggled throughout the first half versus Clinton (10-8), a Central Illinois Conference rival.
The Maroons led 20-8 during the second quarter after outscoring the Warriors 13-6 in the first quarter.
But veteran Warriors coach Tim Kohlbecker said he used “a few motivational moments at halftime” to help spur on his athletes down the stretch.
And they locked in at both ends of the floor, outscoring their opponents 33-18 after the break.
“They all responded,” Kohlbecker said. “It’s like the twilight zone. People asked me before the season, ‘How are you going to be?’ We could be anywhere from average to really good, and I really didn’t know. … But when the chips were down, they didn’t fold.”
Clinton’s early surge was keyed by active hands on defense and hard work in the paint on offense. Freshman Avery Smith was the primary beneficiary in the latter regard, tallying 11 of her team-best 14 points in the first half and chipping in six rebounds overall.
“Phenomenal player. Great poise in the post,” Maroons coach Josh Williams said of the 5-foot-8 Smith. “She kind of has an old man’s game. She knows what she’s doing in there. She’s not raw. … When I saw her in eighth grade, I was like, ‘This is one of the best passing post players we’ve ever had.’”
Tuscola simply began to show why it was undefeated entering this title contest.
Kohlbecker said one of his assistant coaches, Justin Quick, accurately predicted how the game would play out.
“They’ll fumble around and stumble around in the first half. They’ll do silly things,” Kohlbecker said. “And the second half, they’ll find a way to win. He wasn’t wrong, was he?”
Wilcox swished a three-pointer and hit 3 of 4 free throws in the second quarter to help stem the tide. Boyer performed nearly the same feat, with a 3-of-5 free throw ledger the only difference.
“Wilcox helped carry us in the first half with Ella,” Kohlbecker said. “In the second half, Syd Moss was a monster. Lia (Patterson) was tough. When they started penetrating the zone and stopped bombing threes, good things happened.”
Moss overcame two first-quarter fouls to log a game-high 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field. Boyer matched her with 15 points, and Wilcox finished with 12 points.
The scrappy sophomore Patterson added eight points despite being recognized more for her defensive prowess, and Woodard snared eight rebounds.
“I would rather be the contributor of defense, assists,” Wilcox said. “Whenever my time comes to score, I’ll help out then.”
Freshman Clara Dempsey (eight points, five rebounds), junior MaKayla Koeppel (six points, four rebounds) and freshman Lilah Cluver (six points, three rebounds) complemented Smith among a Maroons lineup that starts no seniors and has just two on its roster.
“We scored at the wrong basket in our first game of the year,” Williams said. “So to go from that to where we were (Wednesday), to compete against one of the best teams in Illinois in a championship atmosphere, it’s phenomenal the progress that we’ve made.”
Tuscola will carry its unblemished record into the calendar year 2023. With hopes of making even more positive noise.
“I am so proud of us and all of our hard work,” Wilcox said. “At practice, games, no matter what, we all go hard.”
Mustangs slowed by Indians. Ridgeview trailed Neoga 34-9 at halftime and eventually was dealt a 59-32 loss in Wednesday’s third-place game at the Sievers Center.
Senior Brinley Stevens logged 14 points and five rebounds for the Mustangs (7-11), who finished 2-2 in tournament play. Junior Mackenzie Wesson contributed seven points and nine rebounds for Ridgeview.
Four players reached double figures scoring for Neoga (17-1), which was led by senior Sydney Richards’ 17 points and junior Haylee Campbell’s 14 points.
Falcons slip versus Rebels. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley suffered a 43-38 loss to Stark County in Wednesday’s fifth-place contest at Robert and Dorothy Miller Gymnasium.
Sophomore Lizzy Giroux provided 10 points and two steals for the Falcons (5-11), who claimed eight points and three steals from sophomore Mallory Rosendahl plus seven points, five rebounds and three steals from junior Mindy Brown. Junior Sophia Ray tacked on four points and 11 rebounds.
Stark County (5-10) was led by 24 points from senior Lindley Johnston.
Sages defend home court. Monticello jumped out to a 12-6 first-quarter lead and fended off Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33-28 in Wednesday’s seventh-place game at Miller Gym.
The Sages (5-11) finished 1-3 in their own tournament, with senior Lydia Burger’s 10-point, 11-rebound double-double showing the way in this game. Sophomore Lucy Leatherwood’s seven points, freshman Maia High’s six points, five rebounds and two blocked shots and freshman Isa Beery’s five points and 10 rebounds also helped the cause.
The Panthers (8-7) wound up 0-4 in the tournament. Senior Emily Robidoux threw down 10 points and snagged four rebounds in this loss for PBL, which received eight points from junior Bailey Luebchow and seven points from senior Trixie Johnson.