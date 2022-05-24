TUSCOLA — Isabelle Wilcox needed a shot at redemption.
The junior on the Tuscola softball team was having a solid enough performance in Monday afternoon’s Class 1A regional championship game versus Argenta-Oreana. She had driven in half of the Warriors’ runs as they carried a 6-5 lead into the top of the seventh inning.
Then A-O sophomore Miriah Powell roped a line drive to center field leading off the inning. It soared just over Wilcox’s outstretched glove and hit the fence, leaving Powell standing on second base as the game’s tying run.
“I missed the first one. That’s my bad,” Wilcox said. “But I need to pick it up and finish it out.”
Wilcox chose a heck of a way to bounce back in the field.
Three batters later, with Powell still tethered to second base and A-O down to its final out, senior Chloe Hector laced a single up the middle.
The ball reached Wilcox on one hop. By which time Powell was rounding third base and headed toward Ervin Park’s home plate.
“It scared me,” Wilcox said, “I’m not going to lie.”
Wilcox set her emotions to the side. She fired a perfect strike to junior catcher Makenna Fiscus, who turned to her left and reached down to tag a diving Powell and give top-seeded Tuscola a 6-5 victory over fourth-seeded A-O.
“I was definitely terrified. I was like, ‘Please go all the way home,’” Wilcox said. “But Makenna did a great job catching and tagging the girl out. That’s the other part we needed to do.”
This marks the second consecutive regional title for the Warriors (21-6), as well as their 11th in 21 seasons under coach Lenny Sementi.
“That was just a good ballgame,” Sementi said. “That last play of the ballgame was a great arm against really good wheels. ... Isabelle is showing up at the right time, for sure.”
It initially appeared Tuscola wouldn’t need to rely on a clutch seventh-inning play to get past the Bombers (12-14).
The Warriors jumped all over A-O senior pitcher Michelle Hollon in the first inning, racking up four runs on four hits and a hit batter. The big blows were a two-run triple from Wilcox and an RBI double from junior Ella Boyer.
“(Hollon) was good, hit her spots well. We just got a hold of it,” Wilcox said. “Ava (Boyer atop the lineup) down to Addy Ring (at the bottom), we all can hit. Some of us have a few ups and downs — that happens during a season — but I’m just proud of them all for stepping up.”
Coach Jeff Hollon’s Bombers tapped into the comeback energy they used in an 8-7 regional semifinal victory over Arcola last week when A-O scored game-tying runs in the bottom of the seventh and ninth innings before walking off in the 10th.
“I’m super proud of them. They played good,” Jeff Hollon said. “We were just constantly playing from behind, and it happens that way.”
The Bombers ate the entire apple in one bite during the top of the third inning against Tuscola senior pitcher Kerri Pierce.
Michelle Hollon doubled in two runs to halve A-O’s deficit before freshman Kharma Giles crushed a two-run home run through a steady wind to tie the game at 4.
“They’re not going to give up lightly,” Jeff Hollon said.
The Warriors went ahead once more in the bottom of the third when sophomore Zoey Thomason led off with a triple and scored on a Wilcox groundout.
But Tuscola’s offense dried up once Powell relieved Michelle Hollon in the circle during the fourth inning. And A-O pounced upon a Warriors fielding error to begin the top of the fifth, as Hector singled in Powell to tie the game at 5.
“I didn’t (have Pierce) throw enough changeups early in the game,” Sementi said. “Usually second time through the order I come right back with changeups, and I was a little worried about changeups getting by and their speed and them running the bases against us.”
So how did the Warriors find themselves ahead on the scoreboard when the Bombers came to bat in the top of the seventh?
Largely because of Boyer, an Illinois State commit.
After senior Taylor Musgrave singled to open the bottom of the sixth, Boyer hit a grounder back to Powell in the circle. Powell forced out Musgrave at second, leaving the dangerous Boyer on first base.
Back in the first inning, Boyer scored from second base on a ball that didn’t leave the infield.
In a based-loaded situation, Thomason chopped a grounder that led to Musgrave being thrown out at home. A-O sophomore catcher Abbey Matthews then threw the ball to first base to attempt a double play, only for Boyer to sprint home and slide in under a Matthews tag.
Five innings later, serving as the potential go-ahead run in a regional final, Boyer stole second base. She then swiped third base on a delayed steal.
One groundout from sophomore Emily Czerwonka was all Boyer needed to race home and put Tuscola in front for good.
“Ella is phenomenal. Phenomenal. Her delayed steal sets up the last run,” Sementi said. “Our baserunning, we’re pretty aggressive.”
On the flip side, Jeff Hollon shouldered the blame for the Bombers’ final out of the season happening on the basepaths.
“It was my choice to send (Powell), so it’s all on me,” Jeff Hollon said. “We’re basically losing two (seniors) right now. We should be strong next year.”
The Warriors have little time to prepare for their next matchup, a 1A LeRoy Sectional semifinal game versus third-seeded Heyworth (17-7) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hornets are in the same boat after knocking off second-seeded Fisher in another of Monday’s regional finals that was postponed Saturday because of poor weather.
“We’ll worry about ourselves,” Wilcox said, “see what (Heyworth) brings to the table and hopefully see Meridian on Friday (in a sectional final). That’s our goal.”