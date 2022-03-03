CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten fandom inside the Illinois basketball program has shifted this week.
Any idea about backing Purdue evaporated as soon as Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn banked in his game winner Tuesday night to give the Badgers at least a share of the Big Ten title.
So will the Illini shift allegiances and become big Nebraska fans?
“Oh yeah, for sure,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “Go Nebraska. (Bryce) McGowens, do your thing.”
Nebraska makes the trip to Madison, Wis., on Sunday to face league-leading Wisconsin. Another upset for the Cornhuskers after Tuesday’s win at Ohio State would put Illinois in position to snatch an outright Big Ten title from under the Badgers. The Illini still have a shot at a shared conference championship.
That’s still three days away. Illinois (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten) has to take care of business in a 6 p.m. Thursday showdown with Penn State (12-14, 7-11) at State Farm Center.
Not to mention another win Sunday against Iowa also necessary to make it the third shared title in four years for the Big Ten. The 10 seasons prior to that featured just two shared titles.
But the 20th-ranked Illini still control at least part of their Big Ten title fate in the final week of the regular season.
That’s despite Andre Curbelo missing 14 games between concussion issues and COVID-19, Kofi Cockburn unavailable for five games because of an NCAA-mandated suspension and his own concussion trouble and a slew of other injuries and illness that have disrupted the team since November.
“Yet here we are playing the last week of the year for an opportunity,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You start winning seven road games in this league, and you’re doing a lot right. You start sweeping the Michigan schools, and those are great programs. I look back when we first got here, and the thought of sweeping those schools was a daunting task where those programs were at.
“I think that we’ve had an interesting year. We’ve had a trying year. We’ve had a growing year. It hasn’t been easy, yet we’re right where we need to be. March is here, and we control everything we can control. We know playing the Arizonas, playing the Purdues, playing whoever, that we’re as good as any basketball team in the country. When we play the right way, why not us?”
Underwood used the word “masterfully” to describe the way his team handled all of the adversity of the 2021-22 season to date. Illinois scrambled, but figured out a way to win when the top three point guards on the roster were all unavailable. Then did the same on two occasions without Cockburn as the anchor in the post at both ends of the court.
“Sometimes life throws you a curve,” Underwood said. “Last year, we got straight fastballs and we smacked them all out of the park. We knew what was coming early in league play. Now, you get a curveball. … I’m proud as heck of this group because I think it shows their resilience and their toughness. Most importantly, I think it shows how connected they are.”
Cockburn said he and his Illinois teammates navigated an at times turbulent season well. Injuries and illness created opportunities for players to fill new and often times bigger roles. Roles they might not have been expected to handle this season.
“We got better as a team, and we got better individually,” Cockburn said. “Guys were given an opportunity to play, and they proved themselves. At least now those freshmen who got a chance to play, they got that experience, have been in that environment and know what to expect.”
Yet there’s still just a tinge of disappointment heading into the final two games of the regular season that Illinois controlling its own destiny doesn’t mean a win Thursday against Penn State and another Sunday against Iowa will automatically deliver that coveted Big Ten title.
“I think we shouldn’t even be in the situation to be sharing,” Hawkins said. “I think we definitely should have won two or three of those games that we lost, but we can’t go back in time and change that. It’s kind of upsetting, but I think we’re in a good spot for seeding for the (NCAA) tournament. And going into the Big Ten tournament, that’s a lot more fuel if maybe the outcome is us not becoming Big Ten champions.”