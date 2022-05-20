URBANA — Francois Musitelli started scoreboard watching when his singles match with TCU’s Jake Fearnley reached a third set.
Musitelli knew the fate of Kentucky’s season would come down to his match and the one on the next court over between teammate Gabriel Diallo and the Horned Frogs’ Juan Carlos Aguilar.
Diallo didn’t have to scoreboard watch to know he would ultimately decide Thursday’s NCAA championship quarterfinal match. After Musitelli won at No. 4 singles, attention shifted solely to the Diallo-Aguilar showdown. Anyone without an invested interest in the Tennessee-Baylor quarterfinal moved to the south end of Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
What they saw was Diallo launch missiles at Aguilar. The 6-foot-7 Canadian, ranked No. 21 in the country, had the advantage.
Enough to finish off a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback to beat Aguilar and clinch a 4-3 upset win for the eighth-seeded Wildcats over No. 1 seed TCU to reach the Final Four.
“I knew it was going to come down to me,” Diallo said. “Francois was up in the third. I was just trying to focus on my service game mostly. Trying to win every point on my service. Obviously, I was a little bit nervous, but I feel like when I’m with these guys and they’re cheering for me the nerves go away.”
There was one false start to the celebration from Diallo’s teammates when Aguilar briefly forestalled his eventual defeat. But the Wildcats were poised, one court away, ready to rush Diallo.
“They all rushed me, and I was a little bit scared,” Diallo said with a laugh. “I didn’t want to be under the pile. I tried to get away from them.”
The court the Kentucky players watched the final minutes of Thursday’s match was the same one where Musitelli won. That he and Diallo battled side by side made a difference. They fed off each other’s energy with their season on the line. A point won on one court was often followed by a point won on the other.
“I get along really, really well with Gab. He’s one of my best buddies at UK. As soon as we saw it would come down to the two of us we were like, ‘Together we’re going to get it done,’” Musitelli said. “Of course, that’s easy to say. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, but I’m glad we were able to make it happen.”
Musitelli finished first, beating Fearnley 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Then the real nerves kicked in.
“I was actually way more nervous watching Gab than in my own match because I think I don’t get that nervous when I play,” Musitelli said. “When I watched him, I cared so much that I could barely watch at the end. I’m glad he was able to get it done.”
Kentucky (25-7) should have found itself in a hole after losing the doubles point to TCU (26-5). Wildcats coach Cedric Kauffmann wasn’t so worried. Not with the No. 4 player in the country, Liam Draxl, anchoring his singles lineup and three more players ranked in the top 125.
“Through the year our team has always been very tough at the top of the lineup,” Kauffmann said. “We’re just tough. We know if we lose the doubles we can find four (singles wins). We’re not panicking. We just know we need to get to work and play our game.”
Draxl provided the first of the four at No. 1 singles, beating TCU’s Luc Fomba in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Millen Hurrion had another with a 6-3, 6-4 sweep of the Horned Frogs’ Sander Jong at No. 3 singles. Then Musitelli and Diallo went back to back in their three-set grinders to help Kentucky advance to Saturday’s semifinals against either Ohio State or Michigan.
The Buckeyes led the Wolverines 3-2 late Thursday night after a weather delay.
“I know you have some jitters — the coaching staff has jitters and the players have jitters,” Kauffmann said. “But I felt pretty calm. Those guys worked hard at home. We’re fit. We can go long. We’ve been working really, really hard on our fitness the last few months. I think going into the third set, I’d bet on my guys.”