It’s not hyperbole to say Illinois’ 2022-23 season changes on what center Kofi Cockburn decides this month. Here are four items to know about Cockburn and the NBA draft, via beat writer SCOTT RICHEY:
Final deadline
Cockburn, like all college and international basketball players, has until end of day on April 24 to declare for the 2022 NBA draft. Cockburn tested the NBA draft waters in 2020 and 2021 before opting to return to Illinois. The difference this year is his draft decision is final. “I think Kofi’s always in that mode of gathering information,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said last week on the Field of 68 podcast. “It’s a different game in the NBA. ... He’s got to make a choice. This will be his third time entering, and he can’t come back if he does make that choice.”
Draft chances
Cockburn’s name doesn’t appear on many mock drafts ahead of the June 23 draft. None of note, actually. The most positive ranking of Cockburn’s draft chances probably belongs to The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, who has the Illinois center ranked as the No. 66 prospect on his draft board. The main issue with that is this year’s draft will last just 58 picks after the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat had to forfeit a second-round pick apiece for violating the NBA’s tampering rules in the pursuit of free agent guards Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, respectively.
A different NBA
The NBA doesn’t value physically dominant post players anymore. The next three players Vecenie has ranked after Cockburn? Gonzaga’s Drew Timme (6-10, 235), Purdue’s Zach Edey (7-4, 295) and Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson (7-0, 235). Just three 7-footers were selected in the 2021 draft, and only second-round pick Neemias Queta, who has spent the majority of his rookie season in the G League, would be considered a traditional center like Cockburn. The other 7-footers selected were Evan Mobley at No. 3 and Balša Koprivica in the second round.
What a return means
Cockburn has little left to prove at the college level. He’s one of the best players in the game, and that won’t change next season. What Cockburn can do is cement his legacy as one of the best players ever at Illinois. Another year at his 2021-22 production levels would make Cockburn the Illini’s all-time leading scorer (he’s at 1,546 career points and needs 584 points to top Deon Thomas’ record of 2,129 points) and rebounder (he’s at 861 career rebounds and needs 163 rebounds to top James Augustine’s standard of 1,023 rebounds).