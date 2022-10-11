CHAMPAIGN — Illinois ended Saturday night’s 9-6 win against Iowa with a number of backups thrust into a pivotal role after injuries stacked up against the Hawkeyes.
Dylan Rosiek and Kenenna Odeluga got more snaps at linebacker after Isaac Darkangelo went down. Terrell Jennings filled in for Taz Nicholson after the starting cornerback suffered a concussion. Hank Beatty and Miles Scott took over in the slot after wide receiver Isaiah Williams took a big hit that also caused a concussion.
And Art Sitkowski, of course, played the majority of the game at quarterback after Tommy DeVito injured his ankle.
“I don’t think any of them will be a season-ending,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Monday about his group of injured players. “The majority of those guys should be back in time for our return (on Oct. 29 at Nebraska) after the bye week.
“I don’t know how realistic it is for any of those 4-5 guys to project them to be in this week’s plan.”
But that wasn’t Bielema specifically ruling out any of them for Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming game between the 24th-ranked Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and Minnesota (4-1, 1-1) at Memorial Stadium. Asked a follow-up question about if Sitkowski would start at quarterback in DeVito’s stead, Bielema had a simple, short answer.
“Nice try,” the Illini coach said with a grin.
So Minnesota will have to prepare this week not knowing whether DeVito will be running the offense or Sitkowski will reprise his role from 2021 as the elevated backup turned starter.
DeVito has shown what he’s capable of doing in first-year coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense. The Syracuse transfer has thrived in Lunney’s quick-hitting system, completing 113 of 164 passes (68.9 percent) for 1,163 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in five-plus games.
Sitkowski, at least in Lunney’s system, is still a bit of an unknown. He lost whatever quarterback competition there might have been in fall camp, and Bielema said once the season begins, the snap split in practice is basically 80-20 in favor of the starter.
Lunney didn’t stress Sitkowski much once he took control of the offense Saturday against Iowa. Illinois only stretched the field twice in the vertical passing game with completions to Brian Hightower and Jonah Morris and instead had Sitkowski throwing mostly screen passes and short passes into the flat. It’s how the former Rutgers quarterback completed 13 of 19 passes with most of his 74 passing yards coming on a 34-yard completion to Hightower and a 21-yard completion to Morris.
“It’s not dramatically different,” Lunney said about the game plan with Sitkowski compared to DeVito. “It’s more subtly different in the game plan. The difference was pretty negligible what we could and couldn’t do.”
Sitkowski didn’t avoid miscues despite a fairly conservative passing attack. He threw an interception in the red zone and saddled Williams with a fumble on a backward pass that was knocked loose for an Iowa recovery. Replay review also saved Sitkowski from a play that was initially ruled a fumble and returned for a would-be touchdown by the Hawkeyes.
“It wasn’t clean by any means,” Bielema said. “(Sitkowski) would be the first to tell you that, and Barry would, too. Those two working together was a great learning experience along the way, and wherever that goes or however that transcends, I’m glad we were able to have those moments in a 9-6 win instead of vice versa.”
Bielema acknowledged it was a strange dynamic for him to have experience with Sitkowski at quarterback and for Lunney to not. The first-year Illini coordinator didn’t see Sitkowski run the offense after replacing Brandon Peters in 2021.
That didn’t change Lunney’s confidence in his backup.
“It’s part of football,” Lunney said. “It’s happened to me before. You just trust the guy. I’ve watched the way Art — and (No. 3 quarterback Ryan Johnson), for that matter — prepare during the course of the week. There’s nobody that prepares harder than Art Sitkowski as a ‘2.’”
How Sitkowski has regularly approached what will be his last time on the field ahead of games further strengthened Lunney’s trust. During every pregame warmup with about 30 minutes until kickoff Sitkowski runs plays with all the backups on offense.
“Every time he starts he says, ‘Guys, we’re all one play away from being ready to have your opportunity,’” Lunney said. “It’s not just lip service from him. I felt comfortable in light of the way Art prepares and carries himself.”