CHAMPAIGN — It’s been a while since Ayo Dosunmu’s name didn’t appear in an Illinois men’s basketball box score.
It’s only happened once in the sophomore guard’s career — when he and Alan Griffin were late to a team shootaround leading up to a Dec. 15, 2018, victory against East Tennessee State.
But a second occurrence may be on the horizon.
Illini coach Brad Underwood on Friday didn’t lock in Dosunmu’s status for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. road tip with Rutgers (17-7, 8-6 Big Ten), an outing in which No. 22 Illinois (16-8, 8-5) will try to end a three-game losing streak.
Dosunmu’s left leg buckled awkwardly in the closing seconds of Tuesday night’s 70-69 home loss to Michigan State, as the 6-foot-5 standout attempted to set up a game-winning look and slipped on the State Farm Center hardwood.
“When you have somebody that gets injured, it’s a family member,” Underwood said after Friday’s team practice at Ubben Basketball Complex. “And it’s a pit in your stomach, and it’s not very comforting.”
The Illini did gain some semblance of ease when Underwood on Wednesday reported an MRI on Dosunmu’s left leg had revealed no structural damage.
“Really great news,” junior guard Da’Monte Williams said. “Knowing I’ve been through a knee injury, I was just praying for him, making sure that everything was fine.”
Both Williams and sophomore guard Griffin said Dosunmu has been verbally active in practices since his fall caused what had been a raucous pro-Illinois crowd to fall silent at State Farm Center.
“That’s what great players do when they’re sitting out,” Griffin said. “Always try to be vocal and impact the game in a different way.”
The ultimate question, of course, is whether Dosunmu does suit up Saturday in Piscataway, N.J., versus an opponent boasting a 16-0 home record this season.
Underwood confirmed Dosunmu would travel with the Illini, but otherwise described his status as “day-to-day” while adding that Dosunmu has “done some work” in practices since the injury.
“We’ve played without him before,” Underwood said. “That’s all part of the game of basketball is dealing with guys that can’t go, and we’ll see how that goes (Saturday) and as he moves forward. ... We’ll deal with that as we get closer to game time.”
Underwood’s players, who are 3-3 on the road in league action, also appeared unfazed by the possibility Dosunmu might be restricted to the bench.
“We can play on the road. We’ve proved that in the last couple road games,” Griffin said. “Even though we’re going without Ayo, that just means fight more. That’s all it means.”
It also means, if Dosunmu can’t play, that Illinois will be without its leading scorer, who averages 15.8 points to go with a team-best 3.3 assists. Dosunmu on Thursday was named as one of 30 midseason candidates for the 2020 Naismith Trophy given to the national player of the year.
Considering the Scarlet Knights now have the services of point guard Geo Baker, who missed Rutgers’ 54-51 loss to the Illini on Jan. 11 with a broken thumb, Dosunmu’s potential absence is just another obstacle to Illinois trying to get back in the win column.
“They do what they do, their game plan,” Williams said. “We have ours. We just have to go in and execute ours.”