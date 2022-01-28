The Matt Eberflus era is underway in Chicago. The 51-year-old former college assistant at Toledo and Missouri, who turned success as an NFL assistant with the Cowboys and the Colts into his first head-coaching opportunity, was hired Thursday night by the Bears, becoming the fourth man to lead Chicago’s most scrutinized pro team since the McCaskey family fired Lovie Smith in 2012. Is Eberflus the next Mike Ditka or the next Marc Trestman?
Sean Hammond, a 2015 University of Illinois graduate who’s been on the Bears’ beat since 2020 with Shaw Newspapers in northern Illinois, dives into the hire:
The hire will work because ...
1. Eberflus brings the Bears’ defense back to greatness:
- Eberflus has coordinated one of the top defenses in the NFL over the past four seasons. The Colts have ranked in the top 10 in takeaways all four years under his tutelage. The Bears’ defense has slipped from great in 2018 to merely decent in 2021. If there’s a coach out there who can make this defense great again, Eberflus is on the short list.
2. Eberflus finds a way to unlock Justin Fields’ potential: The first order of business for Eberflus is to hire an offensive coordinator. He needs to nail this hire because all of his experience as an assistant coach is on the defensive side. Over the next three or four years, the Bears are going to go only as far as Justin Fields
- can take them. Eberflus needs to surround Fields with the right people.
The hire won’t work because ...1. The offense remains stagnant:
- The Bears have been searching for a productive offense for the better part of three decades. They’ve shown flashes here and there, but have never found a way to sustain it. They could have the best defense in the world under Eberflus, but if the offense can’t score points, it simply won’t work in the modern NFL. A lot of this hinges on whether Fields can take his game to the next level.
2. A coach’s stubbornness: Matt Nagy failed as the Bears coach because he wasn’t willing to make the proper adjustments. He tried to fit a round peg (his offense) into a square hole (his roster). Eberflus needs to not only hire great assistants, but also listen to them and put his own ego aside. He needs to use his players, none more important than Fields, in ways that accentuate their skill sets.