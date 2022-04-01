Will Miller boomerang back to the Illini?
Adam Miller (above) entered the transfer portal — for the first time — exactly one year ago today.
On April Fool’s Day no less. Now, the former Illinois guard is back on the market, in the portal again, after
Will Wade’s ouster at LSU and a lost season with the Tigers following a torn ACL. Would Miller return to C-U?
Illinois beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the pros and cons of a reunion for Miller and the Illini:
The ProsIt’s home
Miller’s background made him almost a no-brainer Illini. He grew up in Peoria meaning he added to the “Peoria Pipeline” history of the program. He also finished his high school career at Morgan Park in Chicago and provided another connection to the city. A chance to prove — like Ayo Dosunmu did — that Chicago’s best can thrive in Champaign.
New opportunity
For whatever reasons sent Miller into the portal after one season at Illinois, the basketball landscape has changed in Champaign. Dramatically. The guards he played with in the 2020-21 season like Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Andre Curbelo are all gone. The Illini are basically starting over with their backcourt, and Miller is, too.
The boomerang
The idea of players that have transferred away from a school and then transferring back to their original college basketball home is a unique part of what the sport has become. Payton Willis did it at Minnesota. Kevin Marfo figured out the power conference grass wasn’t greener at Texas A&M and went back to Quinnipiac. Miller could be the next boomerang.
The ConsPrior departure
Miller left Illinois for a reason even after starting all 31 games as a freshman during the 2020-21 season. The circumstances for both sides might have changed in the intervening year, but there was something about the Illini that he didn’t consider the exact right fit 12 months ago. What if that deep-seated feeling hasn’t changed between both parties?
Other options
Who’s to say Miller would be the right fit for Illinois a second time through? The Illini are in the midst of retooling their backcourt with so many departures, but the focus at the moment appears to be on five-star Class of 2022 guard Skyy Clark and other options in the portal like Miller’s LSU teammate Brandon Murray and Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams.
Outside noise
College basketball players know what is said about them on social media. The actual majority of fans might only come with praise, but the vocal minority is often less kind. Don’t think Miller wasn’t aware of the “Illinois is better without him” crowd after he announced his initial transfer a year ago. Could be tough to ignore in his decision.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).