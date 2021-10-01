CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema didn’t officially declare Thursday afternoon that Brandon Peters will start his third straight game at quarterback for Illinois.
But it seems likely the first-year Illini coach will continue using Peters to direct the offense for Illinois (1-4) ahead of its 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday against nonconference opponent Charlotte (3-1) at Memorial Stadium.
Peters returned to action in the 20-17 loss to Maryland on Sept. 17 after spraining the AC joint in his left shoulder early during the season opener against Nebraska, and he struggled against the Terrapins. Struggled again this past Saturday in the Illini’s 13-9 loss at Purdue.
All told, Peters is only 27 of 56 for 320 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception this season. Backup quarterback Art Sitkowski, who started against Texas San Antonio and Virginia after playing the majority of the game versus Nebraska, is 58 of 102 for 611 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
So while starting Peters is one thing, leaving him in for the entire game — especially if there’s a slow start — is another matter.
Bielema made it clear during his Zoom call on Thursday with reporters that all parties on offense need to step up if the Illini are to end a four-game losing streak on Saturday against the 49ers.
“I think, two-fold, that Nebraska game before (Peters) got knocked out, he was actually 3 of 4,” Bielema said. “So he was starting off fairly well there. The two games that he’s started now coming back for us, obviously, to not be able to score in the first quarter is frustrating. I think everybody points to the quarterback. But everybody has to be better for the quarterback to throw better.”
In Bielema’s view, the quarterback position is often over-scrutinized. The Illini have to do a better job in support of Peters — or whoever — is under center, he said.
“As a head coach, when you talk about a position, everybody’s going to take note,” Bielema said. “It’s covered. It’s definitely highlighted. But when you’re talking about the quarterback position in particular, it’s something that gets magnified by 1,000.”
Indeed, shaky quarterback play has plagued the Illini in four straight defeats. Illinois is averaging 343.6 yards of offense, ranking 106th in the country and 13th in the Big Ten.
Petersen’s offense is faring poorly throwing the ball, with the efforts of Peters and Artur Sitkowski averaging 186.2 passing yards. That ranks 10th in the Big Ten and 106th in the country. Simply put, Illinois has shown glaring imperfections in the passing game.
The Illini offensive line has also struggled, giving up 14 sacks for a total loss of 97 yards, and Peters has held on to the ball too long at times.
But receivers have also struggled to consistently get open.
“We got to protect him better. We got to be able to catch it better. We got to be able to call it better,” Bielema said. “I think the message that everybody’s going into this weekend (with) for Saturday is for us to play Brandon Peters better in the first quarter, offensively, we got to have everybody else be better around him. It’s a unified approach, and as soon as that happens, then you’ll probably see better results for all of us.”
Only converted wide receiver Isaiah Williams is averaging more than two receptions per game. He has a team-high 25 catches for a team-high 251 yards to go with a touchdown. Another former quarterback, Deuce Spann, is still breaking into the receiver position as a big-play threat, but has four receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Casey Washington and Donny Navarro have combined for 20 catches and 174 yards, but no touchdowns.
Bielema’s views about the quarterback position have been consistent over his career. But each player requires different treatment, and has varying needs.
On Thursday, he talked about several of his quarterbacks at Wisconsin — including Scott Tolzien, Russell Wilson, Joel Stave and John Stocco — and how he was able to find success by putting each player in the right system and environment.
He hopes to successfully apply the same approach with Peters and Sitkowski. Even if he’s not ready to publicly name who starts under center for Illinois on Saturday.
“Each one of those quarterback stories was different, and they got handled differently,” Bielema said. “That’s just the fact of it. So you’ve got to know your quarterback. The biggest thing you want to do is make him have a confidence to have success, but also the players around him.”