CHAMPAIGN — The foundation on which Brad Underwood has tried to build the Illinois men’s basketball program was tested Thursday night against Maryland.
It’s pretty straightforward, too.
Can the team find a way to win when shots aren’t falling? The Illini weren’t necessarily in dire straits from a shooting standpoint against the Terrapins at State Farm Center.
Trent Frazier knocked down 4 of 11 three-pointers thanks to a second-half heater.
And Kofi Cockburn was 9 of 12 from the field, as he dominated the parts of the second half when Frazier wasn’t letting fly from beyond the arc.
But 26.7 percent three-point shooting as a team has only been surpassed — from a season-low standpoint — twice this season. The first was the 92-53 home win against Arkansas State (easy two-pointers were abundant) on Nov. 12, and the second was the 71-51 loss to Cincinnati (no answer was found when the shots didn’t fall) on Nov. 22 in Kansas City, Mo.
“It’s our whole mantra of this program,” Underwood said. “It’s our whole identity. It’s what we talk about all the time is when the ball doesn’t go in how do you win? There’s going to be that night. There’s going to be a night in the NCAA tournament when that thing doesn’t go in, and it gets really hard.”
Underwood pointed to two aspects needing to happen in that scenario. Win the rebounding battle and defend.
Illinois (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten) did both in Thursday’s 76-64 win against Maryland. The Illini dominated on the glass to the tune of a 45-27 advantage, and Cockburn outrebounded the Terrapins by himself in the second half.
The defense came, too. Eventually. Maryland’s Donta Scott was the driving force behind the Terps flipping a 14-point deficit into a four-point halftime lead. Then, he was introduced to Da’Monte Williams. Scott finished with 17 points. Just two of them came with Williams hounding him during the final 20 minutes.
“His energy and effort to go and only give up two points in the second half there is incredible,” Frazier said. “That’s why we won the basketball game. He was outstanding for all the minutes he played for us and had tremendous effort.”
Cockburn called Williams Illinois’ “X-factor.”
“It’s really hard to replace a guy like that,” Cockburn continued. “You probably see one or two guys like him in the country. He’s a guy that comes out and does all the dirty work. He comes out and plays hard defense. He sacrifices a lot. He’s about the team and about winning.”
The Illini were dialed in to what needed to happen in the second half after watching their early double-digit lead evaporate with Cockburn on the bench with two fouls. Part of that was running as much offense through the preseason All-American center as possible once he got back on the court. Locking in better defensively — particularly on Scott — was just as important.
“I walked in the locker room at halftime, and everybody was just OK,” Underwood said. “Everybody was good. It was very professional-like and very business-like. They know what they had to do. I started to say something, and Da’Monte jumps in and goes, ‘Coach we already talked about that. We’re good.’
“OK. When you don’t have to coach them and they’re coaching themselves because they know, you’re in a good place.”
Williams spearheaded the defensive effort in the second half that saw Maryland become more dependent on lower efficiency three-point shooting and dip below 1.000 points per possession. Frazier’s efforts on Maryland guard Eric Ayala were just as important. The Terps essentially ran less structured offense.
“I don’t worry about Da’Monte,” Underwood said. “Da’Monte’s really strong and has great length with that 7-foot wingspan. Trent’s just going to fight you. For the most part, we gave enough support and dug a little bit when we needed to.
“I felt great that we got them into isos and that they quit running their stuff. Everything they were trying to do was play iso basketball, and it was usually Ayala with Trent. People don’t realize how strong Trent is. It usually doesn’t involve other parts of their team when they’re doing that.”