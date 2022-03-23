CHAMPAIGN — It’s unclear if Isaiah Williams maybe just lives at the Smith Center and Irwin Indoor Practice Facility these days.
Permanent residence questions aside, though, the redshirt sophomore wide receiver is always there.
“The one thing I love about him is how hard he works,” Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said Tuesday. “When you’re in the facility, you always see whose cars are around here. Whenever I’m here, 100 percent of the time he’s here. He’s just always working and always trying to get better.”
Illinois coach Bret Bielema told almost the exact same anecdote not 10 minutes later. It’s something he’s noticed since he took the Illini job in December 2020.
“I can’t tell you how many times since I got here a year ago in December that I’ll be leaving the building at 9 o’clock or 10 o’clock at night, and Isaiah will be in here throwing around in the indoor,” Bielema said. “He’s a gym rat-type kid.”
That’s the type of work the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Williams has put into his first three seasons at Illinois. Doubling down even after making a position switch from quarterback to wide receiver after spring practices a year ago.
Williams’ own expectations for this spring demand that kind of effort. Step one to achieving them started Tuesday with Illinois’ first spring practice.
“When I touch the field, I want to be dominant,” said Williams, who led Illinois with 47 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns last fall. “I want my dominance to be felt by everybody on the field. I want to become better at catching the ball — catching everything. Bad passes. Contested catches. Becoming more of a better route runner. Learning how to set defenders up. Learning a defense might have you beat by leverage but still being able to win your route. I feel like that’s where I want to take it this spring.”
Williams will try to refine his own skills while learning a new offense. Again.
Bielema’s switch at offensive coordinator from Tony Petersen to Barry Lunney Jr. this offseason means, come fall, Williams will be working in his third offense in four years in Champaign.
Lunney’s arrival at Illinois, though, meant a switch back to an offense with some tempo reminiscent, at least in that way, to what Williams experienced under former Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith.
The change to Lunney has Williams excited. Mostly because he saw up close what Lunney’s offense can do when the new Illinois offensive coordinator was running Texas San Antonio’s offense last fall. The Roadrunners put up 497 yards of total offense in their 37-30 win against Illinois last September, and that included quarterback Frank Harris finding wide receiver Zakhari Franklin 10 times for 155 yards and a touchdown.
Williams saw what Franklin did at Memorial Stadium and understands that can be him. Franklin finished the 2021 season with 81 catches for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“Being able to get the ball in my hands in open space early and often, I feel like this is the offense that can do it,” Williams said. “I feel like this offense can fit me. Whenever it was open space, (Harris) found ways to get (Franklin) the ball. I feel like that will be good for our offense.
“I liked how (Lunney) spread the ball around. Seeing things like that meant just a lot of hope and confidence going into the future, and I believe it’s easier to follow him.”
Palczewski called Williams “dangerous” when it came to his potential effect on the offense.
Bielema said he’s already seen Williams adapt to the new offense thanks to plenty of time spent with Lunney and Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald.
“(Tuesday) on the concepts and the routes he was involved in you could see it’s sparked his interest to an even higher level if possible,” Bielema said. “I’m really excited to see Isaiah.”
Williams has embraced the challenge of learning a third offense in three years. The 21-year-old from St. Louis said he actually likes to be tested.
“Learning something new in a short period of time?” Williams said. “I love it. I’ve gotten used to it. I believe it will help me a lot learning different offenses. Things I learned in the last offense can help me even thought it was different than this offense.
“You’ve got to start early. When a coach first gets here, you want to start early. You don’t want to wait until spring ball to start and then learn the offense. You want to learn early, so when you get to spring ball, you cruise through it and it gets easier and easier. Once you learn the basics of the offense, the harder things we add in later will be easier to learn.”