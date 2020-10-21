CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams earned Brad Underwood’s trust early.
Williams played in 31 of 32 games and even made three starts his freshman season in 2017-18.
It’s not because he was blowing away opponents offensively like he did in his time at Peoria Manual. He wasn’t that player, having been cleared coming off recovery from the ACL injury that cost him his senior season in high school when the Illini opened practice in October 2017.
Underwood trusted Williams because he did all the little things well.
Defended. Rebounded.
Chased down loose balls.
Williams rewarded that trust the Illini coach had in him by sticking around. The 2017-18 season wasn’t a great one. Illinois went 14-18 and lost six players in the offseason, including three from Williams’ freshman class.
Williams had too much invested in Illinois to do the same.
The least of which was the fact he grew up knowing the identity of Illini basketball given his dad, Frank, was an All-American during his time in Champaign. Bailing when the going was tough simply would have run counter to Williams’ competitive nature.
“Everything doesn’t always start good,” Williams said Tuesday. “You’ve got to start from the bottom, which is how life is. If you’re able to fight though that, then you’ll be ready for life.”
Williams was used to the grind. His rehab and recovery from his torn ACL was a lengthy process. He was still wearing a rather cumbersome knee brace during his freshman season. It took until midway through his sophomore season — even after the brace came off for good from his left knee — before he truly felt like his old self.
“It’s always going to be a grind for something, whether it’s me coming back being able to walk off an ACL injury or just coming back that next year ready to have a better year than the previous year,” Williams said. “It’s always a grind to something. I’m speaking outside of basketball — life stuff, buying a house. You’ve got to grind for that. Having that grind out stage I feel is the best stage to have. It just shows you you’ve got to work for everything in life. Everything won’t just be handed to you.”
That grind has led Williams into what could be his final season at Illinois. The NCAA Division I Council voted last week to extend an extra season of eligibility to all winter sport athletes because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it might have on the coming winter sports seasons.
Williams isn’t thinking that far ahead about whether he will use that bonus year. For now, his focus is on the 2020-21 basketball season and what might be possible for this particular Illinois team.
“That’s just crazy that we’re up here saying this is my last year,” Williams said. “Time flew by fast. I wanted to come here and give it my all and help coach get it back to how it was when my dad and Dee Brown was here.”
Consider that mission at least partly accomplished. Illinois posted a top-four finish in the Big Ten in what turned out to be a pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. The bulk of that team returns this season for what is a likely preseason top-10 squad.
The continuity of Williams returning alongside fellow starters Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn gives them an ability to work together is what the Peoria native called “really scary.” The additions of freshmen guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo brings even more “spice to the table” in Williams’ words.
“When we’re all locked in,” Williams said, “the sky’s the limit for us.”
Williams’ role for this Illinois team hasn’t changed all that much from what he was doing as a freshman in 2017-18. Underwood still counts on him to make the hustle plays, which is why the Illini coach has seen fit to start the 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard in 43 of of his 95 career games. Even if that means he winds up as the de-facto power forward in small-ball lineups guarding players that might have a height advantage but rarely a physical one.
“I don’t really care what position I’m at,” Williams said. “I know I’m going to go in and battle no matter what position I’m in. … I embrace it every day and come in ready to work.”
Williams’ approach, then, has meshed with Underwood’s expectations.
“Mainly just getting done what he asks me to do,” Williams said is how his relationship with his coach formed. “I don’t really do no back talking or nothing. I just say, ‘OK,’ and go out there and give it my all.”
Williams did say he could be more vocal when he’s on the court. That’s a goal heading into the 2020-21 season. So is building off the end of last season — at least offensively — where he sank 9 of 17 three-pointers (52.9 percent) in Illinois’ final nine games.
That’s what Williams sees as doing his part for an Illinois team facing lofty expectations and some easy-to-set goals.
“Now we’ve just got to live up to it and come in each and every day ready to work,” he said. “Obviously we’ve been through a lot of downs my whole four years here, but we came in each and every day ready to work. Getting a chance to play in the NCAA tournament would be big.”