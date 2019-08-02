+31 Illinois Football Training Camp Day 1 Members of the Illinois football team took to the fields on the first day training camp at Campus Rec Fields in Urbana on Friday, August 2, 2019.

URBANA — Isaiah Williams wasn’t perfect Friday morning. As hyped as the four-star quarterback has been, that didn’t change the fact that by the end of the first day of Illinois football training camp, his Illini career was still just 2 1/2 hours old.

Williams had his moments during his first workout at the Campus Recreation Fields — particularly when it came to the full 11-on-11 action. That’s when the 5-foot-10, 180-pound heralded freshman put the defense on skates and showed how much of a threat he can be running the football.

Passing wise? The early individual drills were a little uneven, and he was picked off during the final segment of practice featuring the full team.

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith isn’t worried. It’s one day of camp and the first official day of college football for Williams, who isn’t available to speak with reporters until Tuesday’s media day and then not again until he plays, according to an Illinois team policy.

“He was a typical freshman (Friday),” Smith said. “He did some good things and did some really freshman things. But that’s typical. That’s good. That’s OK. To me, that’s how you learn.

“You learn when you make mistakes. I’m going to dump him all the way in the water and let him drown a little bit and then I’ll rescue him and bring him back to shore and watch him continue to grow. He’s going to be fine.”

Lofty expectations were attached to Williams when he committed to Illinois in March 2018. They didn’t change when the St. Louis native signed in December. They were still high when he arrived on campus in June.

And even with the “freshman” moments Friday morning, Smith said the Trinity Catholic product is “ahead of the curve” of a typical freshman.

“He’s got more poise, in my opinion,” Smith said. “He knows what he’s doing. It’s just that he’s getting comfortable.”

Williams was clearly most comfortable calling his own number with a few keepers. The burst of speed he flashed turning the corner on the Illinois defense is what feeds the expectations. Smith said the Illinois defense was saved by the whistle a couple times when Williams got loose.

“I know how that play would end up,” Smith said. “He brings that extra part where you’re like, ‘Golly, if I’m a defensive coordinator, every time this guy touches the ball I’m like, ‘Please be in your passing lanes and please be in your gaps,’ because he can hurt you.”

Reggie Corbin spent the summer working with Williams and getting to know him better. One thing stood out in particular about the freshman quarterback to the Illini’s veteran running back.

“The biggest thing is he’s very unselfish,” Corbin said. “With his talent, you usually don’t see that. That’s the biggest thing you can have from a quarterback. He wants to see everybody else shine.

“He’s talented, man, of course, but he’s young. You can’t put any pressure on him. We know what he’s going to do.”

Williams’ long-term recruitment, buoyed by his relationship with Illinois tight ends coach Cory Patterson, means there’s not much he can do that will surprise the Illinois coaches. Lovie Smith said as much.

“I believe in him,” the Illinois coach said. “He’s eventually going to be a good football player for us. He’s calm, confident. Of course, you notice him when he takes off and runs the football, but he’s a thrower.

“That’s one thing about (2019 Heisman Trophy winner) Kyler Murray. People say, ‘Oh, well, he’s an athletic guy.’ He’s a great thrower. I’m not saying Isaiah Williams is him, but he is a legitimate thrower and is going to do a lot for us.”

The true evaluation of Williams, though, won’t come until he faces an unfriendly defense in a game situation.

“When you recruit a kid that long, you get a chance to know everything about him for the most part,” Rod Smith said. “What you don’t know is how he ticks under pressure. I know what Cory Patterson used to tell me how he responded. I can’t tell you that until we get into true game situations, but I’ve got a good idea.”