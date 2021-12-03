CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood planned on starting Da’Monte Williams for the second half of Monday night’s game against Notre Dame.
Just like he did during the first half of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup.
But it wasn’t possible. Williams was in the bathroom in the Illinois locker room as Underwood was piecing his second-half starters together. The ravages of the flu bug that has ripped through about half the team hit Williams in that moment.
But there was Williams, coming off the bench in the second half for 19 more minutes of a team-high 36 total as he put up his typical “glue guy” stat line of four points, five assists and six rebounds.
Williams has held Illinois together through a calamitous first month.
First, Kofi Cockburn’s three-game suspension and injuries to Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Austin Hutcherson.
Then, the flu bug, another injury to Frazier and what’s beginning to look like an extended absence for Curbelo.
The Peoria native is the constant for Underwood’s program as the Illini (5-2) head into their 6 p.m. Friday Big Ten opener against Rutgers (4-3) at State Farm Center.
“I cannot say enough about Da’Monte Williams,” Underwood said Thursday. “He is the adhesive that is holding us together. He has played every position. He has been at every practice. He is tougher than hell and has done anything that it takes for us to win. He’s not going to let anything like a little flu bug stop him.”
That continued to be true as Illinois prepared for Friday’s game. Tuesday was a much-needed off day, but Williams still hadn’t recovered from the flu by Wednesday’s practice.
He showed up anyway, ready to work.
“Monte is a dog,” Illinois fifth-year wing Jacob Grandison said. “He’s gone through his ailments and his sicknesses, but he’s a tough dude and really important for us. He can do anything against the odds. He’s our dog.”
Williams clearly isn’t the only Illinois player to deal with some adversity through the first month of the season. Beyond the injuries, Grandison, Hutcherson, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Brandin Podziemski all battled the flu, too. Even Cockburn wasn’t at 100 percent health Monday as he put up 28 points and eight rebounds against the Irish.
“We’ve had other guys that have fought through different things, but not near as much has been asked,” Underwood said, while adding that save for Curbelo, the Illini had everyone available for practice Thursday for the first time in a long time. “You’re talking about a guy we couldn’t start the second half because he’s in the can throwing up and is mad because I took him out. I said, ‘Well, you weren’t here,’ and he was like, ‘I’m good. I’m good. I’m fine.’
“You’ve got a guy that’s throwing up and has diarrhea and is showing up at practice and wants to help his teammates. To me, that’s pretty selfless and pretty tough. That’s what Da’Monte is. … He’s got that type of mentality that not many people have anymore.”
Williams as a stabilizing force has been a necessity during the first month of the season. This year’s Illini have dealt with more in that one month than last year’s team dealt with the entire year. A three-game absence from the team’s best player was the same — Ayo Dosunmu for a facial fracture and concussion in the 2020-21 season and Cockburn’s suspension in November — but that’s about the only common ground.
Illinois might have slipped from the Associated Press Top 25 this week, but lesser teams might have folded under the weight of suspension, injuries and illness that hit the Illini.
“We let one slip without Kofi at Marquette, and then we just had one of those nights against Cincinnati,” Underwood said. “It’s still unexplainable. Yet, it probably is explainable when we hadn’t practiced and were dealing with a lot of other stuff.
“This team’s getting better. This team is starting to execute better. This team is starting to identify roles better. Even though we’ve had a lot of guys out, we’re starting to see guys step into roles and positions and identities. We’re starting to see guys blossom.”
Monday’s win against Notre Dame was an example of that playing out in real time. The way Illinois played against the Irish was about as close an approximation to what Underwood would consider ideal without a point guard as the Illini had shown all season. The players understood the importance of the win, too.
“It shows a lot about this team’s grit,” Grandison said. “We were ranked top 25 and now we’re not, so we’ve got things to prove. It plays into our mantra a little bit of being tough guys and getting gritty wins. It gives us confidence going into Big Ten play here that we can bang some wins out.
“We’re figuring out who we are as a team. We’ve played seven games at this point. This about the time where good teams find themselves. That’s what we’re doing. All the good things we do after that are just because of it.”