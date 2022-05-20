CHARLESTON — Alyssa Williams and Lia Patterson weren’t ready to move.
Call it soaking in the experience.
Describe it as recovering from a grueling day of athletic performance.
For either reason — or perhaps both — the Tuscola senior and freshman were glued to the faux grass just beyond O’Brien Stadium’s bright blue track despite severe weather rolling toward the Eastern Illinois University campus.
Williams alternated between lying on her back and stomach while Patterson stayed in a seated position.
Williams occasionally offered well-wishes to runners who were preparing to compete in Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A girls’ track and field state 1,600-meter relay preliminaries.
The two Warriors could take a moment to detach from their personal exploits.
But just for a moment.
“Going to the recovery center for the (left) quad, but then after that heading home to get some rest, stretch and roll out,” Patterson said. “I’m excited for Saturday.”
“Going to get something to eat, take care of myself, and we’re going to get moving (Friday),” Williams added. “And Saturday, put on a show.”
The talented duo served up a dazzling opening act in the preliminary round, too.
Williams and Patterson advanced to the state finals in all four of their respective events, giving Tuscola a legitimate shot at earning a 1A team state trophy in Saturday’s championships.
“It’s immaculate,” Williams said. “There’s nothing like being at a state track meet. Nothing like hearing Tuscola over and over again. … We’re going to laugh now and cry later because it’s a very emotional time for us.”
“Very emotional,” Patterson added softly.
Williams’ day started slowly, by her standards, as the reigning 1A state long jump titlist rated ninth in that event with a leap of 16 feet, 73/4 inches.
“With greatness comes difficulty,” Williams said, “and, obviously, I squeaked my way in. I’m proud that I’m going to have a chance to go give my team my best effort, live to see another day.”
But the Murray State signee displayed plenty of speed on the track, where she’s the defending 1A state champion in the 100 and 200. She bested all comers in the 100 with a time of 12.03 seconds. Then Williams led off an 800-relay unit that clocked the fifth-best preliminary time at 1:46.85 and won its heat.
And she capped her day by leaving the 200 field in the dust, lunging across the finish line at 24.97. Williams’ times in the 100 and 200 are school records, surpassing marks she previously established.
“You work so you can advance, and this has been an absolutely amazing day,” Williams said. “I’m really happy with my performance. Really happy with my entire team’s performance.”
Meet officials flipped the track for both the 100 and 100 hurdles to account for moderate wind. That didn’t occur for the 200, much to Williams’ chagrin.
“It was the wind, man,” Williams said as Patterson gritted her teeth. “If the wind wasn’t here …”
“You would’ve had that state record,” Patterson chimed in. The best-ever time in a Class 1A 200 state race is 24.90, set by Kewanee Wethersfield’s Shelly Smith in 1992 and matched by Seton Academy’s Jennifer Hoffman in 2001.
“My 200 recently has been probably my most promising event,” Williams continued. “The 200’s got a lot of potential, and I really want to see it through.”
Patterson also was part of Tuscola’s advancing 800 relay, completing the anchor leg. She steadily pulled away from her nearest foes while dashing down the track’s homestretch, giving the Warriors an automatic berth in the final.
“The event I felt best about was the 4-by-2,” Patterson said. “I always love that feeling of getting the baton, and if there’s somebody in front of me chasing them down. Or vice versa, if I’m right in front of someone … and they’re chasing me down. It just pushes me faster to try and beat them.”
Patterson’s day didn’t begin with such an outcome.
Her 100 hurdles time of 15.24 was edged out in her flight by Newark’s Megan Williams (15.12), meaning Patterson would need to rely on her time in order to qualify for the title race.
No problem there, as Patterson’s mark was fifth-best of all athletes.
After her 100 hurdles and relay racing, Patterson moved on to the 300 hurdles. She crushed her heat with a clocking of 46.76 and rates third heading into the final.
Then there was the 200.
Which Patterson entered with the state’s second-best sectional result, behind only her teammate Williams.
All four of these events happened within a roughly two-hour timespan.
“It’s a lot,” Patterson said. “There’s a lot of older upperclassmen, like Alyssa over here, who do a field event and then they run three (races). Running four events … there’s not a lot of rest after 100 hurdles. It’s a lot on your body.”
Patterson looked no worse for wear in her last race of the day, winning her flight with the seventh-fastest preliminaries time at 26.66.
In addition to stretching and receiving encouragement from coaches Drew Sterkel and Tracy Hornaday, Patterson also benefited from words written on her body in black marker by her mother. There was a Bible verse on the inside of her right arm, though it was badly smeared by sweat and she couldn’t quite recall one of the words. On the inside of her left arm was the phrase “I am loved.”
On top of her right hand was one word: “Breathe.”
“It’s a nice tactic. I didn’t like it at first because a lot of girls would look at me and ask me, ‘What’s on your arm?’” Patterson said. “Honestly, since she’s been doing it … it’s helped me a lot.”
Patterson and Williams were joined on that successful 800 relay by junior Mia Hausmann and sophomore Jillian Alexander.
“It’s a big relief (to advance). I know we were really nervous about it,” Hausmann said. “We had really been putting in the work, and it showed.”
“I wasn’t able to do this last year because of health issues,” Alexander added. “But I’m out here now with everybody, and I’m blessed to have an amazing team to be able to run with.”
Carrying eight entries into Saturday’s finals, it’s a team that soon might be handed a large trophy on the O’Brien Stadium infield.
“I feel like we can do a lot of damage,” Williams said. “It just means the world that we have another day to run because I know there’s hundreds of people that want to be here, and we’ve got the opportunity. I’m glad we’re not wasting it.”