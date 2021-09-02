CHAMPAIGN — The first look at Isaiah Williams at wide receiver came nearly two years ago in the 2019 Redbox Bowl.
Illinois entered the game with nearly as many injured receivers as those healthy and available for the game. Williams made the brief position switch and caught three passes for nine yards in the 35-20 loss against California at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
The first extended look at what Williams could do in the open field came last fall.
Filling in for Brandon Peters, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound backup quarterback set the the Illini’s single-game rushing record by a quarterback with 192 yards in his first career start.
Four career starts at quarterback and one coaching change later, Williams has found a new home at wide receiver this season.
Bret Bielema and Co. aren’t skimping on the expectations for the dynamic athlete out of St. Louis, and his multi-purpose usage in Illinois’ Week 0 win against Nebraska — six receptions, two carries, 45 total yards and a touchdown — were just a hint of what might come.
“Isaiah’s a special talent, and we want to try and get him the ball as much as we can,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “Our offense is able to get that position the ball naturally anyway, but we also are going to have some plays we know when I call these plays where he’s at — whether he’s in the slot or the outside receiver position — and he’s going to get his touches.”
Texas San Antonio coach Jeff Traylor noticed what Williams accomplished against Nebraska. And the dynamic Illinois wide receiver will draw the appropriate amount of attention from the Roadrunners’ defense in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. matchup at Memorial Stadium.
“You can tell how athletic he is,” Traylor said of Williams. “He’s shifty, powerful and strong, and he looks like he has tremendous football IQ just by the way they use him. Those kind of guys are tough.
“It’s not so much when he gets the ball. It’s when he doesn’t get the ball, too. You’ve got to keep an eye on him, and there’s other things coming at you. I thought they did a really good job of using him and giving Nebraska fits.”
Williams’ effect on Illinois’ season-opening win went beyond his carries and reception. Beyond the 1-yard touchdown he scored on a shovel pass from Art Sitkowski. The St. Louis native was in motion — constantly — and it wasn’t just to get him a little more exercise on a hot August afternoon.
Petersen moved Williams back and forth across the field in pre-snap motion with a purpose.
“You’ve got to account for him, so (defensive players) are taking their eyes off the keys,” Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald said. “It opens up the run game, and it creates mismatches in the passing game when guys have to move. Any time you can make the defense move, it’s in the offense’s favor. Now they’re not just sitting there looking at their keys. They’ve got to adjust and think about a couple different things before the ball’s snapped.”
McDonald said Williams gave the Illinois offense a spark against Nebraska. That was certainly clear during the opening drive of the second half. The Illini covered 75 yards in 8 minutes, 4 seconds, and Williams got the ball on four of the 13 plays before Luke Ford hauled in a 2-yard touchdown pass from Sitkowski on the 14th.
It was nothing the Illini said they hadn’t seen from Williams during fall camp.
“He’s a great athlete,” fellow wide receiver Donny Navarro said. “He’s got great ball skills. When the ball is in his hand, he’s going to do something with it. He ran some great routes and did some great things on the field blocking and playing with a lot of intensity.”
Being in position to succeed — in a new position — was a product of Williams putting the team ahead of himself. At least that’s how his teammates see it.
“He’s lightning in a bottle,” Illinois center Doug Kramer said. “Most of all, obviously he has all the talent in the world and can make every play on the field, but he’s a great guy and great teammate. … He could have easily just said, ‘I’m going to play quarterback,’ but he was thinking about the team. Coach B. has talked about it a ton. (Brandon Peters) and all those guys have talked about it. It means a lot to me as an offensive lineman because I know he’ll do anything for us, just like we’ll do anything for him.”