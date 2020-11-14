PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Isaiah Williams’ first start with Illinois didn’t open on the highest of notes.
His opening drive lasted just six plays. Williams’ second series ended with him losing a fumble that led to a Rutgers field goal.
Any worry from the redshirt freshman?
His final statistics suggest none. Spearheading a 23-20 win by the Illini at SHI Stadium with his shifty, nimble running ability put any doubt to rest, too.
“We don’t let one play define us. We just keep working,” Williams said. “That was the energy of the game: we just kept going.”
Go he did. The St. Louis native ran ragged against the Scarlet Knights (1-3) by compiling 192 rushing yards on 31 carries. The total is the new standard for Illinois quarterbacks in a single game after his total eclipsed the 187 AJ Bush Jr. scampered to in 2018 at Nebraska.
Williams’ reaction to his achievement was more constructive than exuberant.
“Honestly, it means progress is being made,” said Williams, who recorded one running touchdown and also threw for 104 yards despite only completing 7 of 19 passes. “I’ve got to have the coaches more confident in me throwing the football, so we’ll go back to the lab and get better at that to become complete.”
While Williams did impress for the Illini (1-3) in serving as the team’s fourth starting playcaller in as many games, several of his teammates also delivered clutch performances to lift Illinois past Rutgers.
Like James McCourt. The redshirt junior returned from a two-game COVID-19 contact tracing absence and overcame a pair of fourth-quarter field goal misses to convert a game-winning 47-yard field goal with 3 seconds left.
“You can fall down, but you’ve got to be able to bounce back,” said McCourt, who also made 24- and 23-yard field goals. “I didn’t really let it deter me because I knew we still had a chance to win the ballgame.”
Like Chase Brown. The Western Michigan transfer turned 17 carries into 131 yards to provide a complementary piece to Williams.
“(Brown) has great vision,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “He can stop on a dime. We see him only getting better, too.”
Like Jake Hansen, Nate Hobbs and Devon Witherspoon. The three Illini defensive starters each hauled in a second-half interception to help Illinois rally from a 20-10 deficit early in the third quarter.
“We thrive off turnovers. It brings energy. It brings juice,” Hobb said. “It’s game-changing, and I want to say that’s why we got the dub.”
Even though Illinois returned multiple players, including Williams, McCourt and starting center Doug Kramer, who missed the last two games because of contact tracing, Rutgers looked like it was well on its way to its first home Big Ten victory since 2017.
An early 10-0 lead by the Scarlet Knights ballooned to 20-10 when Noah Vedral hit Bo Melton on a 66-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
Illinois didn’t panic, though. It just continued to rely on Williams, Brown and an opportunistic defense.
The Illini finished with 338 rushing yards, 259 of which happened after halftime.
“It’s about moving the football, whether it be run or pass,” Smith said. “In an ideal world, first-time quarterback, you don’t want to be in a lot of tough passing situations. And when you have a guy that can move the chains with his legs, too, that’s just tough on a defense.”
Williams made plays with his arm when required, hitting Casey Washington on two key completions during the Illini’s final drive to set up McCourt’s second-game winning field goal at Illinois.
While the magnitude of Saturday’s win didn’t match what McCourt helped the Illini accomplish last October when his last-second field goal upset No. 6 Wisconsin and led to a flood of fans storming Zuppke Field at Memorial Stadium, his latest heroics proved vital.
And ended a six-game losing streak that dated back more than a year ago on the calendar when the Illini clinched bowl eligibility with a stirring comeback win at Michigan State on Nov. 9, 2019.
“Last time we have won a game was, of course, the biggest game we’ve had in our school history in a while,” Smith said. “But we did talk an awful lot about that and what we were able to do in that game. ... So this can hopefully give us confidence.”