CHAMPAIGN — Leave it to Da’Monte Williams to keep it simple.
The Illinois senior guard announced late Wednesday afternoon he was returning for a fifth season with a straightforward Instagram post. No caption. Just a series of photos followed by a graphic with his photo and the words, “I’m back.”
Williams is taking advantage of the bonus year of eligibility created by the COVID-pandemic. That will make him a “super senior” in 2021-22 for the Illini. One of three, actually.
Trent Frazier announcing his return for a fifth season at Illinois earlier this month and Alfonso Plummer transferring in from Utah after two years with the Utes and two at junior college. Frazier and Williams’ scholarships won’t count against Illinois’ total. Because Plummer is using his bonus year at a new school, his scholarship will count as one of the Illini’s 13.
Williams has a long history with Illinois. His dad, Frank, was an All-American in his time in Champaign playing for Lon Kruger and Bill Self. Williams then restarted the Peoria pipeline to Illinois when he committed to John Groce and stayed committed when the coaching change was made to Brad Underwood.
Williams learned about Illinois basketball from his dad and other Peoria stars that suited up for the Illini.
“I always felt like we had talent in Peoria, but not everyone got their shot,” Williams said before his Senior Night game in late February. “I was able to get mine and took it and ran with it and went on and did my best with it. … After I committed, I had that same mindset of getting (Illinois) back to where it used to be and back to a winning program.”
Williams played a key role in Illinois’ rebuild in the Underwood era. He split time between the starting lineup and a key role off the bench and ultimately started 17 of 31 games during the 2020-21 with a shift to a rotation role in the second half of the season.
That change didn’t affect Williams’ effectiveness on the court last season. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard averaged career highs in points (5.5 ppg) and rebounds (5.3 rpg), and he was regularly on the court to close out games. He also shot a career high 54.7 percent from three-point range as a lights out catch-and-shoot weapon on the wing for the Illini offense.
Williams scored a season-high 13 points — knocking down all three of his three-pointers in the process — in Illinois’ Big Ten tournament championship win against Ohio State. He also had his first two career double-doubles last season, putting up 11 points and 10 rebounds against Ohio in the first week of the season and 12 points and 10 rebounds in early January against Purdue.
Williams’ return adds to Illinois’ overall depth given his defensive versatility and ability to defend multiple positions. A guard in name only at times during his time at Illinois, Williams played as much “power forward” as “shooting guard” in his 126 career games.
Bringing back Williams for a fifth year will also provide more veteran leadership for a team that was trending young and new through the first month of the offseason. He was a team captain in 2020-21.
“Here’s a guy that’s grown off the court as much as on the court,” Underwood said about Williams. “Here’s a guy that was a unanimous selection to be one of our team captains. That’s the ultimate respect when your teammates vote you that.”