CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams knows the feeling will hit him Saturday night before Illinois men’s basketball exhibition opener against St. Francis.
It’s not that the matchup with the NAIA program out of Joliet will be anything new. Williams has 126 games under his belt in four seasons as an Illini.
But the Peoria native knows Saturday will feature different emotions in one key way.
It’s the beginning of the end.
Williams opted in late April to take advantage of his bonus year of eligibility and return to Illinois for one more year. Saturday’s exhibition will mark the start of a final season in the orange and blue.
“I’m blessed,” Williams said Thursday morning about how he views this upcoming opportunity. “If it weren’t for basketball, I don’t know where I would be at. I’m not taking it for granted.”
Williams said he felt like he’s brought a sense of “toughness and grit” to the Illinois program the last four years.
A willingness to do the job that’s been asked.
Four years of that from Williams, fellow super senior guard Trent Frazier said, has provided a considerable effect on Illini basketball.
“He works harder than anybody in this gym right now,” Frazier said. “I’m super excited for him and love being around him and competing with him every day. We had to take on different roles, but we fall into doing what coach asks us to do — whatever that is. That’s what we’re about. We’re with him.”
Williams and Frazier have been part of Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s entire rebuild. They both chose to stay committed after John Groce was fired and Underwood was hired, and both have played key roles in that rebuild since the 2017-18 season.
One more season with Williams (and Frazier)? Underwood knows how valuable that might be.
“About two or three weekends in late season will be really good,” the Illini coach said. “(Williams is) a culture guy. He’s who we are. He and Trent are back for a reason. It’s one more opportunity for them to enhance their legacy here and enhance what they want to be remembered by. They’ve been here since the onset — since it was rough. It’s a proud moment for me as a coach to see not just Da’Monte, but Trent come back as well.”
The opportunity to get to those weekends in late March and early April is what brought both Williams and Frazier back to Champaign.
“Make a run again,” Frazier said is their goal. “That’s our whole thing. That’s why we came back. I thought it was important to come back and be a part of an older group. Us being a part of this team, this core team, we can do some special things again.”
Williams has started about half of the 126 games he’s played in four seasons at Illinois. Underwood has used him in multiple ways since day one, and that won’t change. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard will play on the perimeter — perhaps even occasionally with the ball in his hands in a backup point guard role — and regularly slide inside and defend post players depending on lineups.
“It’s fun,” Williams said. “It’s more opportunities for me so I can play just being able to do whatever coach needs done. I’m just trying to go out there and get it done for him.”
Underwood is expecting more from Williams this year. The veteran guard had a breakout 2020-21 season offensively, putting up a career-high 5.5 points per game and finishing as the top three-point shooter in the country at 54.7 percent.
“I would like to see him take a couple more — two or three — attempts a game more,” Underwood said. “And if that means his percentage drops to the mid-40s, I’m good with all that. His status on opponents’ scouting reports has changed. I think one of the things I’ve really challenged Da’Monte with is being one of the best conditioned guys on our team.
“We need his activity back on the offensive glass. That’s one of the areas he slipped in last year. He’s been dominant in that area in practice. Dominant. He’s got a natural gift to chase the ball, he’s got great length and he’s as strong as anybody that I’ve coached. We’re seeing a guy that I think has got room to grow, and we need him to.”
Glue guys
These guys probably won’t lead their team in scoring — or generate many headlines — but their value on the court is immeasurable. They’re glue guys. Teams don’t win without them. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights five of the best in college basketball:
Da’Monte Williams
Illinois
The Peoria native has done it all for the Illini in his time in Champaign. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard has literally guarded all five positions at one juncture — his near 7-foot wingspan certainly helping — and he turned into the most efficient three-point shooter in the country last season as the ultimate catch-and-shoot weapon.
DeAndre Williams
Memphis
Williams might actually be Memphis’ best overall player. The presence of five-star freshmen Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren plus the return of Landers Nolley II muddies those particular waters. But the 6-9, 190-pound Williams can fill multiple roles, is an elite defender and shot 45 percent from three-point range last season.
Isaiah Whaley
Connecticut
Whaley had to earn his way into the rotation (and then starting lineup) under Dan Hurley after being a part-time starter for Kevin Ollie, and the 6-9, 230-pound forward has done that as a glue guy with potential to be more. The reigning Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year can also stretch the floor a bit offensively.
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Baylor
The reigning national champs were loaded with glue guys last season. Mark Vital being the most notable. That particular honor now falls on Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who just goes hard. The 6-8, 245-pound forward averaged 6.4 points and five rebounds in 2020-21 and was a solid defender on a team full of them.
Eli Brooks
Michigan
Expectations are high in Ann Arbor, Mich. But it’s a new-look Michigan team, with several freshmen and a top transfer guard likely playing key roles. The Wolverines are going to need somebody to hold it together, and a super senior like Brooks — a consistent two-way threat the last two years — will be that glue.