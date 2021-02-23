EAST LANSING, Mich. — The building frustration was tangible Tuesday night at the Breslin Center.
Every missed free throw and every missed layup — of which there were plenty of both — was another weight on Illinois’ shoulders.
Not to mention the reaction to the foul calls that didn’t go the Illini’s way.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood paced the sideline in front of the visitor’s bench. Then paced some more. He lobbied for his players with the officials. And he spent a little time in his seat with his head in his hands when the mistakes mounted.
That the Illini didn’t completely crumble — that they didn’t fold under the pressure of those uncharacteristic frustrations — perhaps softened the blow of what turned into an 81-72 Michigan State win that ended No. 5 Illinois’ seven-game winning streak.
Underwood simply called a game where his team shot 19 of 34 from the free-throw line and made just 12 of 30 layups “one of those nights.”
In fact, Underwood said the Illini (16-6, 12-4 Big Ten) were due for a game like that.
The basketball gods giveth, the basketball gods taketh away.
“The basketball gods treat you in a crazy way sometimes,” Underwood said. “When you have won as easy and as good as it was against Minnesota, getting back mentally … and when we miss free throws, it’s a mental thing for us.
“We’d won seven in a row. We’ve done a lot of really good things. We’ve grown. It’s hard when you’re in a high-major league to find teams that can go and continually win games and not have an off night. We’re playing a top-five team at one point this season on the road in their building. It happens.”
What happened Tuesday was Michigan State (12-9, 6-9) dictating the terms of the game from soon after the opening tip. A back-and-forth sloppy start was what the Spartans wanted. Their physicality and ability to muck up the game resulted in a disjointed Illinois offense. Then Michigan State gave Illinois a dose of its own transition offense medicine.
“Coach stressed a lot that we were getting a hungry pit bull,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “They practice with football pads. That’s the thing everyone hears about Michigan State. We knew what we were getting (Tuesday). They just punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t return.
“That’s a great basketball team. You can’t look at their record. That’s an unbelievable basketball team. They play the same way we play — fast, up-tempo and in transition. They really stressed us a lot in transition. They put a lot of pressure at the rim on us, and we weren’t at our best.”
That Illinois was able to find its center late in the game, put its frustrations aside and cut a 19-point Michigan State lead to single digits was the fight Underwood wanted from his team.
Even if the Illini ultimately fell short.
“We got 30 layups against Michigan State and got to the line 34 times,” Underwood said. “Let’s go do that again on another night and see what the outcome is.”
Frazier expected nothing less from his teammates. The senior guard led Illinois with 22 points. He was a driving force in trying to flip the result of Tuesday’s game, with Ayo Dosunmu adding 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kofi Cockburn dealt with early foul trouble and added 13 points, while Andre Curbelo finished with 12 points off the bench.
“Our team fights,” Frazier said. “That’s what coach preaches, and that’s what we’re all about. … We’ve just got to put ourselves in position to be successful early so we don’t have to play from behind.”
Tuesday’s loss means Illinois is now playing further from behind in its pursuit of a Big Ten title. The Illini are still in second place — by a half-game on No. 4 Ohio State — but No. 3 Michigan’s lead at the top widened.
Illinois’ focus, then, has apparently changed. Frazier said the Illini’s “vision” is a national championship. A Big Ten title would be fine, but it’s not the primary goal. A national championship is.
“You’ve got an unbalanced scheduled in the Big Ten,” Underwood said. “That means nothing. You’re going to go by some winning percentage when you’ve got half the league not playing 20 games. It’s about the postseason. That’s what we’ve got to keep aiming toward.”