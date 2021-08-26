CHAMPAIGN — Winding up in the transfer portal isn’t unique these days in college football.
Doing so twice in one offseason and then landing back at the original program?
That’s certainly the path less taken.
It’s the path Casey Washington found himself on in the last eight months, though. The Round Rock, Texas, native entered the transfer portal last winter following the coaching change at Illinois, and by late January, he had found his new home at Wake Forest.
Temporarily as it turned out.
Washington enrolled at Wake Forest for the spring semester. Even went through some spring practices with the Demon Deacons. And was back in the portal by late March, with Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson only referencing unclear “academic circumstances” in an official statement after Washington’s departure.
Washington didn’t go into much detail about his brief time with the Demon Deacons. But Washington said he just knew once he was back in the transfer portal again that returning to Illinois was what he wanted.
“I felt like I was missing something,” Washington said. “When I got back in the portal, I didn’t want to be anywhere else. I told the coaches here I wanted to be here.”
Not that it was a straightforward process to return to Illinois. At least not to do so and be eligible immediately.
That was Bret Bielema’s sticking point. The new Illinois coach was somewhat disinclined in adding a transfer that wouldn’t be eligible for the 2021 season and couldn’t help the team immediately.
But Bielema was impressed by Washington’s desire to return and continued to do his due diligence on the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver. That included asking some of Washington’s then-former teammates their opinion about trying to bring him back in the fold.
“I specifically asked Isaiah (Williams), who had been a quarterback with him,” Bielema said. “He just smiled and said, ‘Coach, he makes us better.’ That spoke volumes to me about the way those two probably would interact together, but also the way they felt about each other.”
Washington was officially cleared to play for Illinois in late July. Less than two weeks before the start of training camp.
“That was a stressful process,” Washington said. “I’m not going to lie to you. It took about 31/2 months or four months just praying and hoping it would work out. I had a feeling it would work out, but you never know what the decision is going to be when it goes to the NCAA. I’m just grateful and thankful that went through, and I’m happy to be back.”
Washington spent part of his time after leaving Wake Forest back home in Texas.
He kept working out in hopes of receiving the NCAA waiver.
Staying in shape and staying strong mentally were his goals. Not always easily achievable goals — particularly the latter — but goals nonetheless.
“Obviously, it was really stressful,” Washington said. “I felt like if I thought about it too much or overthought it, it would get the best of me. It was there — I felt it and it was pressure — but I just knew everything would work out. I just had a feeling something good would come my way.
“Honestly, with the stress that I went through, I wouldn’t say I would want to go back through (that process). But I wouldn’t want to change the situation. I’m actually glad in a way that it happened to me. Just for me to mature as a man and even as a football player just knowing that this can be taken from me as fast as it was given to me. So the situation, it was tough, but I think in the long run it’s going to help me out the most so I can appreciate it.”
Washington’s return to Illinois played a part in reshaping Illinois’ wide receiver room. That position group features transfers like Jafar Armstrong (Notre Dame) and Peyton Vining (Division III Denison University), guys that switched positions like Williams and Marquez Beason and freshman Pat Bryant.
Washington, like Armstrong and Vining, wasn’t on campus for spring practices. His introduction to the new Illinois offense came briefly in the summer and in full force during training camp.
“Casey has to come in and he’s got to learn a new system right now and he’s got to learn it in a hurry, but he’s picked up on it fast,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “You find a receiver that’s good size and speed and great hands, and you’re going to like that guy a lot. He makes the contested catches, and he’s learned the offense. If the ball is close to him in his catch radius, he usually comes down with it, and he can run. I don’t know what else you could ask for in a wideout.”