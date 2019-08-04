CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team leaves for Italy today. The Illini will spend 10 days on their foreign tour, with sightseeing opportunities at UNESCO World Heritage sites and places like Lake Como and Vatican City.
But don’t forget about the four basketball games scheduled against three Italian teams and the Netherlands National B Team. The Illini certainly haven’t.
Just ask Ayo Dosunmu.
“It’s a basketball trip,” the sophomore guard said. “We’re here to play basketball. We’re on scholarship to play basketball, so we’re going out there to try to win as many games as possible. When we win as many games as possible, then we can sit back and relax and enjoy our summer.”
Or ask Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
“We’re always trying to win,” the sophomore forward added. “It could be any drill. We could be playing pool in the locker room. It’s always about winning. Without winning, it’s nothing.
“We set the tone early for the season. We want to win all those four games and set the tone that we are a winning team.”
So some wins in Italy — preferably four — are important to Illinois. Dosunmu said that would make the other experiences even more enjoyable. Those experiences outside the basketball court, though, are something Illini coach Brad Underwood wants his team to truly enjoy and appreciate.
“I want us to have fun,” Underwood said. “I say that in every sense of the term. Being very honest, for the last two years, it hasn’t been a lot of fun.
“When I tell you these guys work, I love where our culture’s at. These guys put in a lot of time. To be afforded the luxury of going abroad — going overseas, playing basketball and seeing places I don’t know if they’ll ever see again — we’ve got to have fun with that.”
The trip to Italy is a first for the majority of the Illini, including Underwood. They all have something beyond basketball they’re looking forward to doing while they’re abroad.
“It’s my first time out of the country, so it will be a different experience for me,” sophomore guard Tevian Jones said. “I’m excited. I’m looking forward to Rome right now. All I’ve seen is pictures. I can’t wait to see it in person.”
Rome is at the end of Illinois’ trip. They’ll also spend a couple days in Florence. Their first stop, though, might draw the most interest.
“Then you’ve got Milan, which a bunch of the guys are excited about in terms of the style and the fashion,” Underwood said. “(Assistant coach Chin Coleman) will be right at home there. He’ll have to check his bank account when he comes back.”
As much fun as Underwood wants his team to have, though, the basketball-centric portion of the trip is still important. Illinois will play CUS Insurbia on Tuesday and Gazzada All-Stars on Wednesday. Then comes one game apiece in Florence (Livorno All-Stars on Aug. 9) and Rome (Netherlands National B Team on Aug. 10).
“We’re not going over there to blow it off,” Underwood said. “We’re going over there to be very serious and take care of our responsibilities, but I want this group to bond together through having fun. We deserve that.”
Sophomore guard Alan Griffin said the Italy trip would be a “great start” to the 2019-20 season. The Illini’s opportunity to play four different teams and see how they stack up in August and well ahead of the early November official start to the season is key. All the video they’ll have, Dosunmu added, will also help.
Underwood is going to leave the in-game coaching up to his assistants, but the Illini are going to tinker.
“We want to win, obviously, but we’re going to look at lineups,” Underwood said. “We’re going to look at some different things. We spent a little time playing zone, so we’ll work on that a little bit.
“It’s a great experiment for us. That’s the way I’m looking at it. I’m curious. How do we look playing big? How do we look playing zone? What strides have some of these young guys made? It’s the big experiment, and I’m looking forward to seeing how that plays out.”