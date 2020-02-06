CHAMPAIGN — Big Ten men’s basketball games have been likened to rock fights this season.
It’s not an off-the-wall comparison. Just take Tuesday night’s games across the conference.
Maryland beat Rutgers by shooting 34 percent from the field and scoring 56 points. Ohio State at least topped 60 in taking down Michigan 61-58, but the Buckeyes still shot just 42 percent and didn’t get to 60-plus until CJ Walker’s free throws with 18 seconds to play.
Illinois has held up its end of the rock fight bargain this season, too. Like in its 59-51 home win against Minnesota last Thursday. Or the 54-51 win at State Farm Center against Rutgers on Jan. 11 where the Illini shot a season low 28.6 percent — and won.
A Big Ten rock fight, though, plays into exactly how Illinois coach Brad Underwood has constructed this year’s team.
The Illini might have a number of capable scorers — from the slashing Ayo Dosunmu to sharpshooting Trent Frazier to post powerhouse Kofi Cockburn — but Underwood doesn’t mind winning ugly.
It’s part of the defense-first identity Underwood wanted to instill this season. And it’s one the Illinois players bought into full bore.
“I think we’re still working constantly at the toughness aspect and at the game-to-game approach,” Underwood said. “I think we’re getting there. I think we’ve shown that we can be that team that’s resilient on the road. Then, I think we’re a team that doesn’t have to have a certain way to win. That, I’m excited about.”
Illinois really has done it all this season. Like scoring 120 points to beat Hampton in late November. Or sweeping Purdue by a combined 43 points. Or grinding out a series of tough Big Ten wins.
“We pride ourselves on the defensive end on our physicality,” Illinois redshirt senior forward Kipper Nichols said. “There’s no night we come out and we get out-toughed or look across at the other side and are scared of anybody. We’re going to continue to do what we’ve been doing and stay at it.”
Illinois’ 72-65 loss at Iowa last Sunday certainly had the expected physicality of the Big Ten this season. It just came with slightly more efficient execution save for the Illini’s offensive struggles down the stretch that allowed the Hawkeyes’ come-from-behind victory.
Underwood favorably compared his attempt at a turnaround in Champaign to what Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has done since a 14-19 record in the 2017-18 season.
“It’s a mindset,” Underwood said. “He’s got his kids believing. That’s 99 percent of the battle today in college coaching is getting your team to believe in you and take on some of your characteristics. I’d like to think our guys are doing some of the same.”
McCaffery was equally as complementary of what Underwood has done this season at Illinois following last year’s record-setting 12-21 season by the Illini.
“I think he’s built it piece by piece,” McCaffery said. “He’s put together a really good roster. They play differently defensively. Last year, that was something he was kind of committed to and tried.
“Any time a coach makes changes that have been as effective as this one, I think you have to credit that guy for how smart he was to be, ‘OK, I’ve been in the league now. I’ve got it figured out. I’ve got a team that I like, and this is how we need to play now.’ I give the guy a lot of credit because they are tough, they are really good and one of the better teams that have performed well on the road, maybe in the country.”
Illinois’ approach this season — its willingness to win ugly — has the Illini ranked No. 20 in the nation and tied for first in the Big Ten with No. 9 Maryland. Illinois (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) and the Terrapins (18-4, 8-3) will meet again at 7 p.m. Friday at a sold-out State Farm Center. The first matchup? A 59-58 rock fight Maryland won despite shooting 33.3 percent from the field.
“We’ve been through a heck of a process through the years to get to this point,” Nichols said about being atop the Big Ten. “We’ve always known what we were capable of. To be here now is nothing short of what we expected.”