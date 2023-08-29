CHAMPAIGN – Champaign Central and Uni High entered their boys’ soccer match on Tuesday night with questions in mind.
It was the host Maroons who had more answers in their 3-1 triumph before a strong crowd across the street from the high school.
“The boys are looking really good,” Central coach Alexander Zarco said. “They played really well (Monday night) and some of them were really tired.”
It was the Maroons’ first win of the season after opening the campaign on Monday with a 2-1 loss at Normal Community. The Maroons lost two games to postponements during a sweltering first week of the season; Uni was unable to open its season until Saturday and began with a 4-2 win against Macomb and a 9-0 loss to Peoria Christian in a tournament hosted by the latter.
“If we would have played the two games that we’ve played this week last week, I feel like they both would have been different stories,” Zarco said. “The team is looking pretty good. We have really good times but then we also have times that we struggle, but it’s our first few games.”
Both sides were able to brush off their early setbacks in a match that was close from wire to wire, with the Maroons brushing off a slow start to grab the momentum in the latter stages of the first half.
Ben Wellens — who assisted on a goal from Matthew Winterbottom against the Ironmen — opened Central’s scoring with an unassisted goal into the upper left corner of the net with 22:25 remaining in the first half.
Winterbottom connected on a goal of his own nine minutes later thanks to a pass from Wellens that enabled the senior to bury a low shot into the right edge of the net with 13:10 left in the half.
“Just playing one-two passes and playing our game,” Winterbottom said. “(Wellens) found me through and made it happen.”
Unselfish play will be a focal point for the Maroons (1-1) this season, especially as they await standout senior Diego Zarco’s return to the lineup from injury.
“I told them we just want to play simple, everyone take a touch, look up, pass the ball and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing,” Alex Zarco said. “The first few practices were a struggle because we’re used to being able to dribble here and there, but we have a different mentality.”
Rishabh Prasanth put Uni High on the board with its lone goal quickly thereafter with a high shot on an assist from Nate Roth that cut the deficit to within a goal.
“We all know that he’s going to be one of our special players this year, so I expect more of that to come this year,” Uni High coach Joe Krehbiel said. “I know he can do it against any team, so I’m not surprised.”
That score stood for about 20 minutes before Winterbottom scored his second goal of the night — also on an assist from Wellens — with 33:16 remaining in the game to cement the final score.
The Illineks (1-2) peppered Central keepers Chris Miller and Rishi Sharma with shots throughout the game, but the Maroons limited them to just one score.
“They both played really well,” Zarco said. “Rishi actually was at Uni and now he’s with us, and he played really well. He had a huge save in the second half that kept it at 3-1.”
Next up for Champaign Central is the Urbana Invitational, which the Maroons claimed victory in a year ago. The Maroons will open play against Mattoon at 6 p.m. on Friday and will face either Springfield or Peoria Christian should they advance to the semifinals.
“Obviously, we want to win it. We won it last year, but I think there’s new teams this year,” Zarco said. “We play Mattoon our first game. I’m not sure how they’re looking this year, but we want to win it all and hopefully we can have Diego back for that tournament and make a good run again.”