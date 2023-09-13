Champaign Central senior Matthew Winterbottom, left, is in possession of the ball under pressure from Centennial junior Lincoln Meyers in Tuesday night’s Big 12 boys’ soccer match in Champaign. Winterbottom’s late second-half game-winner secured a 2-1 win by the host Maroons against the rival Chargers. For more of Robin Scholz’s photos, visit news-gazette.com for an online gallery.
Centennial's Tresody Ondongo (99) makes a stop in a prep boy's soccer match at Central High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Robin Scholz
CHAMPAIGN — With the ends of a makeshift bandana flapping behind his head, Matthew Winterbottom got past his defender. Just like that, the outcome, as just about everyone at the Champaign Central-Centennial boys’ soccer game Tuesday night knew from previous experience, was all but decided.
“I saw Ben (Wellens) look up, I called for it, he played me a wonderful ball and I just put it in,” Winterbottom said. “The adrenaline was rushing through me. I didn’t feel anything and just went to the fans and celebrated.”
The Maroon senior’s goal came with just 17 seconds remaining on the clock and broke the 1-1 tie Central and Centennial had been deadlocked in for the last 12 minutes, all but securing the eventual 2-1 win. The horn sounded moments later, and the Maroons (7-2-1) survived a second-half surge from their rival Chargers (2-5-1).
Central head coach Alex Zarco said his team could have easily put up six or seven goals but “just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
The Maroons got their first big scoring opportunity in the 10th minute, as Wellens dribbled through multiple defenders, capping his breakaway with a spin move around one last player, but he sailed the shot over the crossbar.
The Maroons sent multiple shots over the net in the first half, and they finally got on the board when Diego Zarco made a free kick in the 23rd minute.
Central played almost the entire first half with the ball on its offensive side of the field, but there was more shooting from 20-plus yards away than using a couple extra passes to get the best shot possible.
“We struggled as a team,” Zarco said. “We were good individually, but that’s not the type of team we are.”
Centennial had next to nothing in time of possession during that first half, and it had senior goalkeeper Tresody Ondongo to thank for only being down 1-0 at the break.
“You say we kept it close in the first half, but I think Tresody kept it close,” Centennial head coach Paul Hackman said. “He made save after save. He takes it hard when he gives up any goal, but Tresody’s been great.”
In the 22nd minute, Winterbottom came away with a steal and passed it right in front of the Chargers’ net. With already three or four players jockeying for position to either score or clear the ball, Ondongo dove in the middle of the pile to save it.
One minute later, Ondongo made a diving save on Zarco’s first attempt at a free kick.
Early in the second half, Central had a good look with an indirect free kick from the right sideline. The ball looked like it was going to graze the bottom of the crossbar and bounce in, but Ondongo made a leaping save and swatted the ball away. After that one, his classmates in attendance started chanting his name: “Tresody! Tresody! Tresody!”
“It was a big game for all of us,” Ondongo said with tears in his eyes, showing how much this game meant to him. “We had crazy chances, and we missed all of them. We could have done better with the chances we had, but that’s just the way it is.”
Centennial did convert on one opportunity in the 68th minute. Still down 1-0, the Chargers put a shot on goal from the right side that rebounded off the goalie right to Victor Fernandez, who buried the game-tying goal.
That’s when the momentum flipped in the Chargers’ favor. The roar from the Centennial crowd was bigger than any other all night, and the Maroons’ body language looked more like they had just lost rather than still with 12 minutes to win the game.
It was bound to be a storybook ending.
Which team was going to make it happen was the question.
Scoring the go-ahead goal in the final minute is storybook enough, but Winterbottom doing it after coming out of the game early in the second half after a bloody head-to-head collision with Centennial’s Jonathan Harrell just added to it.
That’s where the bandana came from.
Winterbottom reentered the game after getting patched up on the sideline, saying “I feel great” afterwards, and scored the winning goal about 30 minutes later.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it,” Winterbottom said of the crowd atmosphere. “We knew it was going to be a battle, and we knew there was going to be a lot of people here, but we put that aside and got it done.”