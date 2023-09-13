Champaign Central senior Matthew Winterbottom, left, is in possession of the ball under pressure from Centennial junior Lincoln Meyers in Tuesday night’s Big 12 boys’ soccer match in Champaign. Winterbottom’s late second-half game-winner secured a 2-1 win by the host Maroons against the rival Chargers. For more of Robin Scholz’s photos, visit news-gazette.com for an online gallery.