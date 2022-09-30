CHAMPAIGN — When Ainsley Winters arrived at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in September 2021, she hoped to record a top-10 individual finish for the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ golf team.
While also trying to help the Bulldogs advance as a unit from their Class 1A regional.
The latter goal remained in place Thursday, when Winters returned to the same course for her senior-year regional tournament.
This time, however, Winters was the clear favorite to post the event’s lowest score.
And she followed through on that potential.
Winters carded an even-par 70 across 18 holes to easily garner medalist distinction in the Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional. Closest to her was senior teammate Kayla McKinney, who fired an 86 to place runner-up.
Along with those two scores, M-S received a 94 from freshman Brooke Hartman and a 100 from junior Elena Tompkins that pushed the Bulldogs to their second regional plaque in the last two seasons, with a 350 total that outpaced second-place Tuscola’s 408.
Winters now is a two-time regional titlist. She captured first place last year with a 75.
“I’m very happy with it, that’s for sure,” Winters said Thursday. “I just imagined what I wanted each shot to do, and I tried to execute it. That’s what my coach (Troy Gagne) and I talked about before the round.”
This time last year, Winters expressed concern about getting inside her own head during the regional.
But she said her focus was far improved this time around, though she admitted it dipped a little on a back nine that included a double-bogey on the 12th hole.
Winters opened her round with consecutive pars before birdieing the third, fourth and fifth holes to give herself an early lead on the scoreboard that she would never relinquish.
“That’s breaking the school record (for an 18-hole tournament), which was my goal for last year. But I think I did it this year,” Winters said. “I had more of a mindset that I’m going to come in, I want to win (and) I want our team to win again.”
When the topic of a regional team championship was broached, Winters’ eyes welled up with tears.
“It’s my senior year,” she said. “Just because we have nine seniors on the team ... it’d just mean a lot.”
On deck is Monday’s Class 1A Lincoln Sectional at Lincoln Elks.
“I feel like, if I can keep the mentality that I have going and just keep our team going, I just feel good about the future,” said Winters, who shared 13th place at last year’s Class 1A state tournament.
Tuscola also advanced to the sectional as a team, keyed by a 91 from senior Makenna Fiscus that tied her for fourth place overall.
“I was surprisingly not very nervous. I thought I was going to be nervous, but I wasn’t, which was weird,” Fiscus said. “I had a lot of fun and just tried to make it so, if it was my last (high school tournament), I’d be happy with my performance.”
Complementing Fiscus’ output for the Warriors were a 104 from junior Zoey Thomason, a 106 from senior Marley Good and a 107 from senior Isabelle Wilcox.
Numerous local individuals also qualified for the sectional through this regional: Salt Fork junior Amelia Birge (96), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Halie Heinz (97), St. Thomas More sophomore Ashley Wells (98), Villa Grove freshman Ella Schweighart (106) and junior Logan Lillard (109), Monticello sophomore Megan Allen (109) and freshman Addison Finet (110), Schlarman junior Cheyenne Lutz (109), Tri-County sophomore Ona Pellicer (111) and Hoopeston Area sophomore Taylor Page (112).
Page defeated Villa Grove senior Maci Clodfelder in a playoff to garner the last advancement spot.
Class 2A Champaign Central RegionalTwo Maroons move ahead. Champaign Central’s Addison Jones and Charlotte Chesser took advantage of playing on a familiar course Thursday, advancing from their regional as individuals.
The two juniors traversed Savoy’s U of I Blue Course well enough to qualify for Monday’s Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional at Caseyville’s Far Oaks Golf Club.
“We do play (the U of I Blue Course) more, and they should know where the problems are,” Maroons coach Larry Becker said. “They’re hard workers.”
Jones shot a 93 that tied her for 22nd overall, and Chesser carded a 97 that rated 28th and snagged her the final individual advancement slot over senior teammate Reese Phillips (98).
Jones’ outcome surprised Becker, because Jones recorded a 10 on the 12th hole early in her round.
“She came back and finished strong,” Becker said. “She impressed me. I didn’t think she had a chance after that third hole.”
Becker is hopeful both of these underclassmen can benefit from, at the very least, a sectional experience next week.
“I hope it gives them confidence for their senior years coming up,” Becker said. “They know they can do it. ... I hope we can improve these scores as we go.”
Class 1A Seneca RegionalHawks claim championship. Prairie Central breezed to the team title Thursday at The Creek in Morris, with the Hawks’ 382 cumulative total bettering runner-up Seneca’s 462.
Senior Ella Compton was the individual medalist with an 86 for Prairie Central, and junior teammate Lucy Whitfill notched a 93 that placed her second overall. Senior Taylor Kafer tied for third with a 94, and junior Adri Cottrell rounded out the Hawks’ score with a 109.
Prairie Central advances to Monday’s Class 1A Sandwich Sectional at Sandwich’s Edgebrook Golf Course along with Iroquois West senior Adelynn Scharp (94) and Watseka junior Jasmine Essington (107).
Class 1A Okaw Valley RegionalFour locals advance. Sullivan and Clinton each advanced two golfers through Thursday’s contest at Findlay’s Eagle Creek Golf Course.
Sullivan junior Ruby Haegen and sophomore Shaelyn Ellis carded scores of 105 and 106, respectively, to earn positions in Monday’s Class 1A Lincoln Sectional at Lincoln Elks.
Joining them will be Maroons sophomore Carley Earle (110) and junior Sarah Mills (114). The latter defeated Le Roy junior Lauren Bossingham in a playoff to fill the final sectional qualification spot.