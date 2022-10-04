LINCOLN — Ainsley Winters ended her junior-year sectional as a Class 1A state qualifier, but also as one of the pack.
Her sectional score propelled her to the end-of-season tournament individually, but she also ranked ninth with a total 14 shots off the leader.
On Monday, the Mahomet-Seymour senior grabbed the sectional spotlight.
Winters carded an 8-over 79 that was good for medalist status in the Class 1A Lincoln Sectional, holding off Effingham St. Anthony's Addie Krouse and Paris' Kaitlyn Coombes by two strokes apiece.
And that wasn't all Winters had to celebrate from Lincoln Elks Golf Club.
She'll head to the state tournament as part of a team this year, with coach Troy Gagne's Bulldogs tallying a 373 total that only ranked behind Quincy Notre Dame (360).
"The emotions are definitely a bit more (than last year), especially since I don't remember the last time we went to state as a team for girls," Winters said. M-S's previous appearance was in 2013.
"My coach was telling me on a couple holes how (my teammates) were doing, but I didn't know how they were doing, how I was doing," Winters continued. "We were really excited, especially since, when we got back to Mahomet, we got a police escort back to the school."
Winters was joined in the Bulldogs' scoring four by freshman Brooke Hartman (94), junior Elena Tompkins (100) and senior Kayla McKinney (100).
The reigning News-Gazette All-Area girls' Golfer of the Year, Winters called her front nine on Monday "really rough." It included a double-bogey on the first hole and three other bogeys.
She stayed the course, birdieing the 12th hole and parring four others on the back nine.
"I was able to keep my focus more on the back nine than it was on the front nine," Winters said. "It was a good day, all-around."
The Bulldogs will compete in the two-day Class 1A state tournament beginning Friday at Decatur's Red Tail Run Golf Course. Winters tied for 13th last season as an individual participant.
"We all need to keep the six inches between our ears clear and focused," Winters said. "I hope our team can make it to the second day of state together."
Schacht prevails, Olson advances. One of Wade Schacht's first comments Monday after finishing his round at Coyote Creek Golf Course was, "I don't think it's a player-friendly course."
The Champaign Central senior's scorecard didn't mesh with that feeling.
Schacht put together a dominant 18 holes in the Class 2A boys' Bartonville Limestone Sectional, carding a 5-under 67 that earned him an individual championship.
The two-time defending News-Gazette All-Area boys' Golfer of the Year finished four strokes ahead of Springfield's Peyton Woods and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's Cal Johnson for medalist distinction. Schacht also tied his career-low round for 18 holes, a mark he previously set in eighth grade.
"Putts were falling, driver was cooking, the wedges were close. Everything was working," Schacht said. "It's a tough course. ... If you're not playing well, you can see some big numbers, for sure."
Schacht didn't produce any of those big numbers. He finished with five birdies and 13 pars, going 4-under through his first seven holes and never looking back.
"I pumped my drive (on the first hole), hit a mediocre wedge, had about 20 feet (to the hole)," Schacht said. "When I saw that putt roll in — it was dead center — I was like, 'Alright, today's the day.'"
Schacht said the third hole also wound up crucial to his overall round.
"I was in the rough, pretty bad lie ... about 140 (yards from the green)," Schacht said. "I pulled a pitching wedge, and I stuck it to about six feet. That got me to 2-under, kept me rolling."
Schacht will make his second Class 2A state tournament appearance Friday at Normal's Weibring Golf Club. He tied for 13th last year as a junior in the two-day contest.
"I had a tough first day last year, and that really put me behind," Schacht said. "I really think I can go out there and make something happen."
Joining Schacht at the state showcase will be Mahomet-Seymour junior Leif Olson, who logged a 76 to share 10th place in this sectional. Olson overcame a triple-bogey on the third hole and notched four birdies on the day.
Sages bag another crown. Monticello's boys captured the Class 1A Illini Central Sectional team championship on Monday at Greenview's Country Hills Golf Course, turning in a cumulative 327 score to hold off Illini West (331) for the victory.
This is the Sages' second consecutive sectional plaque.
"We're super excited," Monticello coach Andrew Turner said. "We came over here with the hope of getting out, and to win the sectional is something that tops it off."
Senior Will Ross tied for third place individually with a 78 to lead the Sages.
"It came down to the last two groups, Illini West and us ... and Will was able to secure it at the end there," Turner said. "It literally did come down to the last two holes."
Also contributing to Monticello's team score were sophomores Kross Reynolds (81), Maddux Quick (81) and Andrew Neef (87). Reynolds and Quick tied for ninth place overall.
The Sages advance to the two-day Class 1A state tournament, which begins Friday at Bloomington's Prairie Vista Golf Course. Monticello took eighth as a group in last year's state final.
"It's a very loose group," Turner said. "They really enjoy each other, and that's what makes it special."
Cafarelli, Kirby both qualify. A pair of local Illini Prairie Conference athletes booked their state tournament tickets through Monday's Class 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Sectional.
St. Joseph-Ogden junior Ashten Cafarelli and St. Thomas More junior Wilson Kirby each advanced individually from Turtle Run Golf Club.
Cafarelli carded a 2-over 74 that placed him second overall, two strokes behind Chicago Latin's Charlie Coleman. Cafarelli picked up five birdies in his round, including consecutive ones on the fifth and sixth holes.
"My main goal was to get to sectionals, because I didn't make sectionals the last two years," said Cafarelli, a Centennial transfer in his first season as a Spartan. "I worked at the range a lot before sectionals and got my irons down, and I was hitting a lot of greens in regulation."
Kirby recorded a 78 that granted him a share of 10th place on the leaderboard. He birdied both the 13th and 15th holes to bolster his outing.
Both athletes will compete in the two-day Class 1A state tournament, beginning Friday at Bloomington's Prairie Vista Golf Course. Kirby was a state qualifier last year as an individual but missed the first-day cut.