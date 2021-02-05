HARTLAND, Wis. — Bret Bielema's Class of 2022 gained its first official member on Friday.
Offensive lineman Joey Okla has verbally committed to Illinois football via a Twitter post, joining the Illini from Wisconsin's Arrowhead Union High School.
"Committed! Huge thanks to my Family, friends, and coaches for making me the man I am today," Okla wrote. "Also, a big thanks to @BretBielema @Coach_BMiller and the rest of the Illinois staff for believing in me! #Illini #famILLy22."
Less than 20 minutes prior to Okla's tweet, Bielema himself tweeted, "Have a good feeling about good news coming for Illini #famILLy22."
Okla is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle who held offers from Illinois and Eastern Illinois. His Rivals interest chart includes Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
Okla is the fourth high school player to link with the Illini since Bielema's Dec. 19 hiring. He joins Class of 2021 signees Joshua McCray and Dwayne Johnson and 2021 preferred walk-on Lucas Althaus in that regard.