CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema started emphasizing the idea of rematch games before Illinois played Virginia earlier this month.
That game was the first of seven rematches this season for the Illini — the Cavaliers in nonconference action and then six Big Ten West opponents.
The 24-3 win against Virginia on Sept. 10 was notable. The Cavaliers did anything and everything they wanted a year ago in Charlottesville, Va., with quarterback Brennan Armstrong throwing for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-14 win against the Illini. The rematch saw Armstrong facing real pressure, not handling it all that well and leading Virginia to exactly zero touchdowns.
Rematch No. 1 to Illinois. In a big way.
The second rematch for the Illini (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) comes Saturday at Wisconsin. The Badgers (2-2, 0-1) both bottled up any semblance of effective offense from Illinois and also ran all over the Illini defense. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen combined for 276 rushing yards last October at Memorial Stadium, and the 24-0 Wisconsin win was never really in question.
It’s another rematch where the Illinois defense has something to prove.
“We can’t do what we did last year, that’s for sure,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “As you start to prepare for rematch games, you look at last year’s film and it’s not a fun one to watch. We have definitely improved in a lot of aspects to correct some of the issues we had a year ago.
“This is a game that we’re excited for. Obviously, Wisconsin is a great opponent, big and physical up front and they’ve got a running back who runs hard. … It’s going to be your prototypical Big Ten game where it’s either won or lost in the trenches.”
It won’t be a surprise when Wisconsin hands the ball to Allen on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound sophomore has taken more of a primary role in the Badgers’ offense after splitting carries with Mellusi last season. Mellusi also returned this season, but Allen has nearly double the carries (73) and nearly three times as many rushing yards (497). Enough of the latter to rank fifth nationally but third in the Big Ten behind Illinois’ Chase Brown (604 rushing yards) and Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim (567 rushing yards).
Illinois’ counter this season is a defense that also ranks fifth nationally, allowing just 234.5 yards per game and just 3.84 yards per play. The Illini also have the fourth-best scoring defense in the country — in a tie with reigning national champion Georgia — at eight points per game. Allowing zero touchdowns in three nonconference home games certainly helped.
Illinois’ red-zone defense ranks second in the country with opponents scoring on just 50 percent of their opportunities. That’s three red-zone scores in six tries. The only touchdown was Indiana running back Shaun Shivers with the go-ahead score in the final minute during the Illini’s 23-20 loss to the Hoosiers on Sept. 2 in Bloomington, Ind.
“This is news to me,” Walters said when he found out he has a top-five defense. “It’s early in the year. Our guys are playing well right now. I do think that we’ll continue to get better as the year goes. As far as rankings and where you stack up stat-wise, we’re just trying to hold our opponents to one less point than our offense is scoring to try to win a game.
“That’s the focus. In order to do so, you’re focused on every snap on trying to get the ball back to your offense so they can go score. As far as the rankings and the stats, they are what they are and they’ll be what they’ll be. We’re just trying to win ball games.”
Illinois will be in a better position to win Saturday’s game at Wisconsin if its able to slow down the Badgers’ run game. Wisconsin’s rushing offense ranks 24th nationally — one spot ahead of the Illini — at 211.8 yards per game. Illinois’ 18th-ranked rushing defense has given up just 87.2 yards per game on the ground.
Trying to slow down Wisconsin won’t just come down to what the defensive linemen and linebackers can do. Illinois will have to be all-in, and defensive backs coach Aaron Henry has had one key piece of advice for his group during game prep.
“The biggest thing is they can’t get bored,” Henry said. “It’s not a secret. Wisconsin is going to run the football. Wisconsin’s been doing that since Lord knows how long. Everybody knows that, and they dare you to stop that. The guys on the outside, the guys in the secondary, they can’t get bored. As soon as you get bored, you’ll be lulled to sleep and there you go and it’s going to be a shot. A game and momentum can swing in a heartbeat.”
Saturday’s rematch presents another potential opportunity for Illinois to see how far it has come defensively in a year’s time. The Virginia rematch was the first and provided a boost of confidence in that regard. Wisconsin will provide an even tougher test.
“Wisconsin has such a history — especially in the West or just the Big Ten in general — of being one of the top dogs,” Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. “With what we’re doing and how we’re playing, you look at last year’s game and think, ‘Man, we are a lot better than what we were then.’ That’s where this game comes into play. They ran the ball on us a lot last year, and that’s something we pride ourselves on now. I think these guys are looking forward to the opportunity to go out there and play somebody that got after us last year.”