CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball won't have to deal with one of the Big Ten's better athletes when the Illini take on 14th-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.
Senior forward Tyler Wahl has been ruled out for the matchup at State Farm Center, according to Badgers assistant director of brand communication Brandon Harrison.
Harrison said on Twitter that Wahl has made the trip to Champaign-Urbana for the 12:30 p.m. opening tip-off but that he will not play. Wahl suffered what has been reported as an ankle injury during last Tuesday's game against Minnesota, playing just nine minutes.
Wahl is the leading scorer for Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten), with the preseason All-Big Ten selection averaging 13.2 points through the Badgers' first 13 games. He's also averaging 6.4 rebounds, ranking him second on the team, and just north of two assists per game.
Wahl's absence likely will afford more playing time to fellow Wisconsin forwards such as juniors Steven Crowl and Carter Gilmore and sophomore Markus Ilver.
Illinois (9-5, 0-3) is dealing with its own sudden roster change following Friday afternoon's news that freshman guard Skyy Clark is stepping away from the program for what he called personal reasons.