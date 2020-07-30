CHAMPAIGN — Call it “Plan D.”
That’s the name given to it by IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson and his Board of Directors, chosen from a list of Plans A through E.
It’s a plan under which IHSA sports can happen during the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And a plan that the IHSA Board of Directors decided to pass Wednesday, giving every high school athletic team at least a chance to have some sort of season — albeit in a condensed format and without the guarantee of playing for a state championship.
“We recognize the importance of this and the deliberations of our board,” Anderson said Wednesday afternoon, “... to reach what I believe is a solid plan under our current limits and restrictions we have in Illinois.”
The plan organizes sports into four seasons, adding summer to the traditional three of fall, winter and spring.
Boys’ golf, girls’ golf, boys’ cross-country, girls’ cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving are among the sports that are scheduled to take between Aug. 10 and Oct. 17.
Boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, wrestling and boys’ swimming and diving are among the sports that will happen between Nov. 16 and Feb. 13.
Football, volleyball and boys’ soccer are among the sports that will be held on the spring calendar, between Feb. 15 and May 1. All three are usually fall sports and originally were scheduled to start Aug. 10.
Baseball, softball, boys’ track and field, girls’ track and field, girls’ soccer and boys’ tennis are among the sports that will transpire between May 3 and June 26 in what the IHSA is calling its summer season. These all are typically spring events.
The plan still has to be approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health, but Anderson said he’s confident the IDPH will approve the plan.
Anderson and his board were thrown for a loop earlier Wednesday, however, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker preempted the IHSA’s scheduled announcement with one of his own, at a weekly press briefing.
Pritzker released restrictions for youth and adult recreation sports, which include IHSA and IESA events as well as travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers and park district sports programs.
Anderson said the IHSA knew such an announcement was coming, even though he didn’t receive the specifics of it in writing. But Anderson also said he was told that Pritzker would address the topic at “2 or 2:30” Wednesday afternoon. Anderson said he had conversations Tuesday with Deputy Gov. for Education Jesse Ruiz about Pritzker’s planned announcement.
“It wasn’t until we were in the midst of our meeting, through a text message, that I got word that the governor was going to speak at noon,” Anderson said. “We anticipated putting our plan out first, and then the governor in his address was going to reference the materials that we presented. Unfortunately, that timeline didn’t work.”
The decision by the IHSA on Wednesday comes after IHSA officials met last Friday with leaders of the IDPH and Illinois State Board of Education to receive guidance on returning to play.
Also last Friday, the IESA canceled most junior high fall sports as IESA Executive Director Steve Endsley said he still was awaiting IDPH guidance just days before his organization’s 2020 softball season was set to begin.
After Wednesday’s announcements by Pritzker and the IHSA, an update was posted on the IESA website that indicates information learned from these announcements “was the type of guidance we had hoped to receive prior to our announcement,” adding that the IESA is “reviewing all of this information.”
Regardless of whether the IESA changes course on its fall sports, the IHSA will have a smaller-than-usual fall athletics schedule beginning Aug. 10.
The associated sports all are deemed lower- or medium-risk for spreading and contracting COVID-19 under guidelines released Wednesday by Pritzker and the IDPH.
Anderson said if a COVID-19 spike takes place during the new fall season, IHSA officials will attempt to move those sports to the springtime, when other traditional fall sports like football, volleyball and boys’ soccer are scheduled to be held.
But if such a spike happens during the new winter campaign, Anderson said “we’re going to have to do some soul-searching as to when and if we can make another arrangement or time for those sports to resume.”
To that point, Anderson said the provided winter season start date in particular is “really our first attempt at trying to project or predict what possibly could happen for us in getting those ... medium- to high-risk sports some opportunities for competition.”
This is in conjunction with Pritzker’s guidelines, which include the “Type of Play” chart. This four-level system determines what athletes are able to do in a sport — non-contact activity versus games and meets, for example — based on that sport’s IDPH-deemed risk and the current public health conditions. The guidelines don’t allow competition outside intra-team scrimmages until “Type of Play” Level 3, which only low-risk sports currently are in.
“It remains an unknown. We simply have to see how (the pandemic) progresses,” Anderson said. “There’s a sense that as time goes by we’re closer to a vaccine. ... We just thought this timeline made sense for us to hopefully be in a position to begin. Again, I won’t be surprised if we get to Nov. 16 and we’re just not to a position where the Department of Public Health says we’re able to commence competition ... in those sports.”
State tournaments are not guaranteed for any sport at this time, with Anderson saying their viability will be looked at on a case-by-case basis and that some “wiggle room” could be created in a sport’s revised finish date to accommodate a tournament.
A sport also needs to be in either Level 3 or 4 of Pritzker’s “Type of Play” chart to conduct a state tournament. A lower-risk sport, like golf, could have a state tournament at Level 3, whereas a medium-risk sport, like basketball or a high-risk sport like football, would need to be at Level 4.
Pritzker’s plan does not include a clear explanation for how sports can move up from one level to another, and Anderson said IHSA officials have yet to converse with IDPH leaders about how that process would work.
“We haven’t been shared the metrics that they’re looking at that will let us bump from one level to the next,” Anderson said, “and the different risk levels of sport. ... We’re really just leaning on their expertise, and when they tell us we’re able to move, we’ll make the move.”
As an explanation for why all traditional spring sports — which had their 2020 IHSA state series canceled because of the pandemic — were moved to the new summer season instead of some taking place this fall, Anderson said his board wanted to prohibit overlapping sports to the point where multi-sport athletes would face difficult decisions about what sport to play.
“The board and our staff was hoping to permit all of our students across the state to have opportunities to participate in the sports they ordinarily would within a certain time schedule,” Anderson said. “For example, had we blocked boys’ tennis, which is a low-risk sport, into the fall, boys’ tennis players who are also golfers would now have a season of which they might have to make a choice.”
The IHSA is also permitting member schools that utilize solely remote learning plans for the 2020-21 school year to still conduct athletics, in addition to allowing 20 extra contact days for winter, spring and summer sports teams between Sept. 7 and Oct. 31.
The next step in the IHSA’s return to play process, Anderson said, is turning to its sports-specific advisory committees, made of coaches, principals and athletic directors from across the state, for direction on “recommendations about how (fall athletics) can go about conducting contests and do it safely.”
“Obviously our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, we’ve leaned on heavily as we prepared our summer guidance,” Anderson said. “And then likewise as we look to safety and precautions sport by sport, our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has already been working on that. So we’ll work now with our sports-specific advisory committees and get their expertise.”