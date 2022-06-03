CHAMPAIGN — Nic DiFilippo’s 2022 Mahomet-Seymour baseball team received a customarily difficult sectional assignment earlier this school year.
The Bulldogs likely would need to get through some combination of Springfield, Chatham Glenwood, Normal U-High, Champaign Central, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Bloomington and Centennial — for starters — to compete for a Class 3A state championship.
Even so, DiFilippo anticipated a strong postseason seed for his crew, which wound up entering the playoffs with a 24-5 record and was 20-3 on the day 3A seeds were released.
M-S received a 4 next to its name.
“When you see some people give us a 6 seed, it’s like, are you kidding me? And no disrespect to the other people above us,” DiFilippo said. “But ... we didn’t have the seed we thought we deserved.”
The Bulldogs haven’t groused, though. They’ve gotten to work proving any doubters wrong.
After knocking off top-seeded Bloomington in a regional final last week, M-S rolled past second-seeded Springfield 6-1 on Thursday in a 3A sectional semifinal at Spalding Park.
The result ended any chance of the Senators (28-9) repeating as the 3A state champions. And it gave the Bulldogs (27-5) their first Sweet 16 berth since 2000, six years before DiFilippo took over the program.
“Yes, absolutely,” senior catcher Brayden Smith said when asked if M-S is thriving off that 4 seed.
“We had a goal set: we wanted to get past this game.”
The Bulldogs did so via contributions up and down their lineup, as well as a steady pitching performance from junior Blake Wolters.
The Purdue baseball commit actually got his team fired up with his bat before even taking the mound Thursday, mashing a leadoff double against Springfield sophomore hurler Seth Impson in the top of the first inning.
Junior Alex McHale then swatted a single to center field, where it was misplayed by Senators junior Cooper Burk. Wolters raced home for the 1-0 lead two batters into the contest, while McHale advanced to second base.
Junior Carter Johnson followed by singling home McHale. And while M-S couldn’t have known it, that was all the offense it would need on this afternoon.
“We’ve worked really hard in practice, (and) everybody puts in work outside of practice,” Smith said. “I’m not surprised at all (that we started so strongly).”
Springfield faced another impediment in the bottom of the first.
Senior catcher and leadoff hitter Nolan Kulavic rolled a slow grounder in front of the mound to start the Senators’ day on offense. Wolters fielded the ball but fired it high to Johnson at first base.
Johnson leaped into the air, putting him in Kulavic’s path. The two collided hard atop the base, and each athlete remained on the turf field for a few moments before remaining in the game.
But Kulavic was removed from the contest after hitting in the third inning and ultimately left the facility to receive X-rays.
“Honestly, I didn’t think that was a turning point,” Springfield coach Jim Steinwart said. “Nolan’s been our best hitter all year, so of course, you don’t want that to happen. ... But I don’t know that I felt that sucked the air out of us. It obviously didn’t make it easier.”
The Senators’ bigger issue, in Steinwart’s mind, was Wolters dealing on the mound for the opposition.
“Any time you see a guy that’s high 80s, low 90s (in pitch speed) ... that’s not normal,” Steinwart said. “We obviously didn’t put anything together.”
Wolters logged a complete game, permitting five singles and one walk to go with 11 strikeouts.
He faced runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the first inning but recorded a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat. And the only run Wolters did allow scored on a sixth-inning groundout after a fielding error behind him.
“He was doing amazing,” Smith said. “He was keeping hitters off-balance. His slider was working very well. I couldn’t be prouder of him right now.”
M-S pushed its lead to 3-0 when junior Braden Houchin cranked a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning, chasing Impson in the process.
The Bulldogs kept the pressure on against Springfield’s cadre of relief pitchers, too.
Smith clubbed a deep fly to straightaway center field that brought home two runs in the fifth inning versus junior Griffin Burk. The knock also led to a large black placard, designating the 380 feet it would take to hit a homer to that part of the field, becoming detached from the outfield fence.
And even after the Senators got on the board, M-S replied with an RBI single from junior Mateo Casillas in the seventh inning against sophomore Jack Swaney.
Overall, each of the Bulldogs’ starting nine reached base at least once. Six of them scored a run.
“We are not just a top-three guys in the lineup kind of thing. We are nine guys that are willing to put the ball in play,” DiFilippo said. “The great thing is it was (Carter) Selk on Saturday (in the regional final), and (Thursday) it was a couple other guys. That’s what makes us, I think, kind of scary good.”
With one former state champion in the rear-view mirror, M-S now turns to a new perennially strong foe for Saturday’s 11 a.m. sectional final at Spalding Park.
Top-seeded Chatham Glenwood (30-7) has won two state championships and earned five total state trophies since 1995. The Titans bounced Champaign Central 2-0 in Wednesday’s other sectional semifinal.
“The way our conference sets up, we play a lot of Friday-Saturday, Friday-Saturday-Monday,” DiFilippo said. “So we had a few days off (after the regional final), and we get back to work. ... Looking forward to it.”