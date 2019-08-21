To be the man, you gotta beat the man. He’s the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun. Wooooooooo!
He’s Ric Flair, and Rod Smith is a fan. Big time.
The Illinois offensive coordinator lights up when the subject matter of his favorite professional wrestler is broached. And so do Illini fans every time Smith sends out a tweet featuring a Ric Flair GIF. It’s the unofficial bat signal foreshadowing good news for Illinois football — another recruit has committed.
“It’s kind of more paying homage to him,” Smith said about his Flair GIF usage. “He was a great one. No doubt. I’ve always been a wrestling fan and always loved watching Ric Flair’s character. He was a heel his whole career basically. Then when he retired, it’s like everybody loves him now, which is awesome. I used to just die laughing. It’s nothing more than a soap opera, right? It’s a soap opera. It’s entertainment. When I grew up I loved wrestling. I used to watch it all the time and go to events all the time. I thought it was great when he would do his shtick.”
Smith was pumping out Flair GIFs in the days after Illinois’ Grill on the Grove recruiting event last month. Lots of GIFs of a fired-up “Nature Boy” as the Illini landed commitments from four-star quarterback CJ Dixon from Georgia along with three-star offensive linemen Kevin Tyler from St. Louis and Blaise Sparks from Florida.
That trio, in addition to an earlier commitment from three-star offensive lineman Phifer Griffin from North Carolina, made for four commitments in 10 days. Fitting, then, that Smith’s Flair GIF for Sparks — the fourth — was an ode to the wrestler’s run as one of The Four Horsemen in the late 1980s in the National Wrestling Alliance.
“Me and one of my best friends growing up, we used to watch it back when he was in the NWA,” Smith said. “I’m giving my age. Gordon Solie was the announcer. Man, that was the best.”
Flair has some more recent pop culture credibility, too. Smith was quick to point out he was featured in a music video for Metro Boomin’s 2017 song “Ric Flair Drip” that featured rappers 21 Savage and Migos’ Offset.
“People gravitate not just to him but to different things on social media,” Smith said. “People think it’s funny. It’s just a way, in my opinion, to reach out to people. Let them know what’s going on here. Relate to guys. That’s what it’s about, right? Recruiting is about relationships and relating to kids and getting them to feel comfortable. From social media to personal interaction — everything we do with recruits — that’s what helps us, in my opinion, and why I think our staff does a good job with kids when we get them on campus.”
Smith has embraced social media as part of his job as a coach and recruiter. It’s a far cry, of course, from the early stage of his career. Smith got his first cell phone in 2001 when he was a graduate assistant at Clemson.
“I bought it myself because they didn’t give GAs cell phones,” Smith said. “Back then you could text a recruit, but it would cost them 10 cents a message. Remember that? It would cost you to get text messages. Then the NCAA had to put in a ban because all these top recruits were getting text messages and getting killed on phone bills. It’s funny how electronics and how social media have evolved.”
Smith still believes in sending handwritten notes. He calls them “the best thing you could get.” But he’s aware of how teenagers communicate.
“I also understand these kids live the text message, the Instagram, the Snapchat, the Twitter world,” he said. “That’s how you relate to them, but I still think you get the personal side by sending them a personal note once in a while.”
That just gives Smith plenty of avenues to reach out to not only recruits, but his favorite wrestler.
“I’d love for him to come to Champaign some time, too,” Smith said. “It would be awesome to meet him.”