CHAMPAIGN — Numerous athletes have filed into the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center to compete for an IHSA individual wrestling state championship since the tournament first moved to that facility in 1967.
That group of kids includes plenty of local standouts. Some have gone the distance and finished atop their weight class. Others departed the storied building without a victory.
But, as is the case with any other IHSA postseason event, ample memories have been made across years and years of competition. A gap forever will exist in that timeline, though. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IHSA officials opted not to hold a wrestling postseason during the 2020-21 school year.
Though the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association stepped up to provide its own showcase in June 2021 at the Bank of Springfield Center, it still marked a noteworthy change from what legions of young wrestlers have aspired toward over the last several decades. Thankfully, those wrestlers didn’t need to wait long for the IHSA state tournament’s return.
That will occur Thursday in Champaign, with the event resuming its customary three-day schedule that will conclude with the crowning of state champions on Saturday.
“My biggest advice would just be live it up and take it all in,” said Hayden Copass, a 2021 Georgetown-Ridge Farm graduate who won a Class 1A 285-pound state title as a junior representing a cooperative with Westville. “You only have four years, and after that ... those memories at the state tournament will stay with you forever. With one state tournament being taken away, it made me appreciate the three I wrestled in so much more.”
Now a freshman with the Purdue wrestling program, Copass opted not to participate in last season’s IWCOA tournament. The same cannot be said of 2021 Oakwood alumnus Gage Reed. After capturing the 2020 Class 1A 113 state crown as a junior with the Oakwood/Salt Fork cooperative, Reed placed runner-up in the IWCOA 1A 113 field last season.
“It’s still funny to me because, in that moment, I didn’t even realize I had won state,” said Reed, now a freshman with the Missouri Valley College wrestling team. “My most vivid memory was actually my first time going to the state tournament my sophomore year. It was just that overall feeling that I made it this far, and now I’m ready to go even further and win a title.”
JD Sexton boasted one of the shortest drives to State Farm Center throughout his high school tenure. The 2020 St. Thomas More graduate capped his time as a Saber with a sixth-place showing in that year’s Class 1A 152 contest.
“It was really important to have that stage to represent my school and community on,” said Sexton, presently a sophomore with the Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) College wrestling squad. “Being from around the area and going to that tournament for years and now finally getting a chance to compete there was huge. My prep career would have been completely different if I didn’t have that.”
One of Sexton’s fondest memories from his time spent around the IHSA state tournament occurred before he ever qualified to compete within it. In 2017, the then-STM freshman witnessed Chicago St. Rita’s Austin O’Connor secure his fourth state championship in as many years. It caused Sexton to remark to his father, “I want to be like him.”
“The opportunity these athletes have to compete at this tournament is amazing,” Sexton said. “They inspire the next group of wrestlers.”
Sexton and Copass both said they were impacted by the level of backing they received during their state runs — both from those they knew and from some outside their personal circles.
“The one thing I appreciate most is all the fans,” Sexton said. “You might not be on their team, but they will still cheer you on and hope you do well. I had parents and students from different schools come up to me and tell me ‘good luck’ or ‘great match.’”
“My favorite memory would be after winning (a state title) and seeing all my family, friends and even teachers rush the floor during the podium pictures,” Copass added. “Seeing such a big support system behind me was just a different type of feeling that will last forever.”
Nearly two years removed from his state championship, Reed can recognize and share the mentality that both drove him to his accomplishment while also allowing him to better appreciate his time inside State Farm Center.
“Why stop and think about what will happen if you win or lose? Stop and think about the match in front of you,” Reed said. “Don’t sit there and think about everything else going on. Zone in on that match in front of you and go put your heart on the mat. ... There really is nothing else like it.”