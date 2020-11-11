CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football’s offensive line entered the 2020 season carrying perhaps the most loftiest of expectations out of all position groups on coach Lovie Smith’s fifth Illini roster.
It was easy to understand. The starting quintet for Illinois’ season opener at Wisconsin possessed 124 career starts, and two Outland Trophy preseason watch list mentions for best interior lineman.
So the offensive line’s play through three consecutive losses has left something to be desired entering Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff between the Illini (0-3) and Rutgers (1-2) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
And that’s not merely the sentiment of outside observers. Starting right tackle Alex Palczewski said so himself Monday.
“We haven’t played to the fullest ability that we can,” said Palczewski, who started in at least 11 games during each of his first three seasons at Illinois and was on that Outland Trophy watch list. “We’re a much better team than we’re showing on the field. But we just know we’ve got to keep on practicing hard because we know we are that team that came back down 28-3 (against Michigan State), that beat Wisconsin last year.”
Having starting center and team captain Doug Kramer sidelined in losses against Purdue and Minnesota because of COVID-19 contact tracing measures presented its own issues for the Illini.
But Smith said Monday that Kramer returned to team practices on Wednesday and will be available for Saturday’s game with the Scarlet Knights. Meaning the original starters — Palczewski at right tackle, Verdis Brown at right guard, Kramer at center, Kendrick Green at left guard and Vederian Lowe at left tackle — will find themselves in familiar spots again.
“We can shuffle guys back and get them in their rightful position,” Smith said. “Start with that. But there has been moments where we’ve seen signs of getting the running game going, and we’ll keep that commitment to it and hopefully you’ll see more of who we thought we would be.”
Both Smith and Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith praised Green for handling the center duties with Kramer out. But Lovie Smith is glad all five original starters should be in place this Saturday.
“You benefit from having your best guys play every snap, and it starts with your center,” Smith said. “By Doug coming back, it settles everyone. And when you haven’t played your best ball, you want to see a little bit of a change that’s different than what has happened.”
When asked for positives on the offensive line during the two games Kramer sat out, Palczewski let out a sigh and acknowledged Illinois’ 12-penalty performance versus Minnesota that included holding calls by Palczewski and Green.
Not that the outcome was good. But that the Illini have plenty of room to improve.
“We know if we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot with penalties and execute how we’re supposed to execute, no one can stop us,” Palczewski said. “We can march down the field.”
Lovie Smith hinted at this as well by pointing to running back Mike Epstein compiling 108 rushing yards against the Gophers.
On the numbers front, Illinois is on pace to match its sacks-allowed average of three per game from last season. The Illini also are averaging nearly 20 more rushing yards per game this year compared to 2019 at 163 versus 144.2.
Therein lies a concern, however. Given all of the regular offensive linemen except Brown boast at least 24 career starts, Lovie Smith and his staff would like to see more positive growth.
Those two statistics don’t rest entirely on the line, but the big men do play a role.
“It’s no panic. It’s just knowing we can play way more than how we’re playing right now,” Palczewski said. “This offensive line, the amount of leaders we have on it, we really help control this team. We lead this team.”
Smith said that Kramer and others out for contact tracing have practiced separately ahead of being reacquainted to their teammates on Wednesday.
That hasn’t stopped Kramer from serving as “basically another graduate assistant for us,” according to Palczewski.
“Even though he’s still in quarantine, he’s still doing a great job helping being a leader,” Palczewski said, “just helping us in whatever way that he can.”
The offensive line’s leadership role, Palczewski said, extends beyond just that position group as well. That’s a byproduct of he, Kramer, Lowe and Green all seeing the Illini finish 2-10 in 2017. Followed by a 4-8 mark in 2018 and a 6-7 record that included a bowl game in 2019.
“It’s just knowing that this is a long season. One game, two games don’t define us,” Palczewski said. “It’s real easy to put your chin down or whatever, but champions have to keep their head up and just keep on going.”