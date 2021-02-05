When Gary Tidwell’s Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball team stepped on the hardwood floor inside Milford’s gymnasium one week ago, Tidwell witnessed a far different version of the sport compared to what he saw in the Blue Devils’ previous game.
BHRA and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin met in front of a capacity crowd of 3,000 fans at The Recreation & Athletic Center on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus for a Class 2A super-sectional game on March 10, 2020. The Blue Devils lost 59-56, ending their historic season two days before the IHSA made the move to cancel the state tournament in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast forward to last Friday night and no fans greeted either BHRA or Milford when they took the court. Everyone inside the gymnasium wore a protective mask.
The game began with the Blue Devils inbounding the ball instead of vying with the Bearcats for a jump ball.
The COVID-19 competitive era was underway for both teams.
“This whole pandemic has felt like you’ve been in a twilight zone. It’s all felt really weird and bizarre,” said Tidwell, the reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Coach of the Year after BHRA went 34-1 last season. “It was just players and the basketball personnel and the officials and the scorekeepers and some of the administrators, and that was pretty much it.”
“The biggest difference was crowd noise,” added Dave Caldwell, Milford’s boys’ basketball coach and athletic director. “You could hear everything. You could hear the kids talking on the floor. Things that people (usually) miss out on in the communication of basketball between player to player is really a neat thing to see.”
That last comment isn’t Caldwell trying to find a silver lining in an otherwise negative experience. Both he and Tidwell said their players are thrilled to play games again — even with limited or no crowds, a mask mandate and required quarterly timeouts for players to take an additional breather because they’re wearing masks.
Each element is part of how high school basketball is proceeding during the pandemic in an abbreviated season that will end March 13 with no postseason.
BHRA and Milford were among the area’s busiest teams during the season’s first week, with the Blue Devils playing twice and Milford playing three games. BHRA (1-1) is set to play at Westville on Friday night, with Milford (2-1) just down the road in Vermilion County with a game at Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
“It was fun to get back out, and everything seemed normal from a strategy standpoint,” Tidwell said. “The kids are competing hard in an intense environment.”
Both Tidwell and Caldwell said masks pose the biggest in-game adjustment.
“I was pretty skeptical about wearing masks from the get-go, because ... it’s a fast-paced sport that requires a lot of cardio,” Tidwell said. “But it went better than I thought it would. I think the kids are really resilient.”
“They’re really happy to play. They’d rather not have to wear masks, but ... they’ll do whatever the rules say to do to be able to play,” Caldwell added. “We get on them a little to keep it up over their nose. Most of them don’t even mess with it. ... When I’m coaching, I forget I have it on.”
Members of both teams, their coaches said, traveled to Lafayette, Ind., for independent weekend games while IHSA basketball was on hold. Interestingly, Tidwell said he feels his players are in pretty good shape as a result, while Caldwell believes his boys “are in the worst shape of their lives” because of limited IHSA activity options earlier in the school year.
But both coaches are much happier to see games happening within Illinois instead of having their athletes leave the state to play — something IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson regularly referenced when lobbying with the Illinois Department of Public Health for the return of high school hoops.
“It’s really nice to be playing again and staying local,” Tidwell said. “Getting some of those Saturdays back.”
“It’s really helping them to have something to do,” Caldwell added. “They’ll have an outlet, a little bit, besides going to school and going home.”
Tidwell said the aspect that stood out most within BHRA’s first week of play was the lack of a jump ball to start the game.
“It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Tidwell said. “We’re out there (and) it’s a contact sport. What difference does it make? ... But we’re grateful to be playing and thankful for IHSA and all the work they put in.”
Caldwell said the 90-second timeouts that happen each quarter now — specifically, after the first dead ball under the 5-minute mark — have proven beneficial to his athletes while they work to get their legs back underneath them.
“It’s a blessing at this point,” Caldwell said. “You look at a college basketball game (and) they take a timeout every four minutes. ... It’s not too bad with the flow.”
One concern coaches may need to consider during the season’s back end is player motivation.
Though excitement is evident with games just now getting started, teams won’t get a chance to win a regional, sectional, super-sectional or state titles this season.
“The kids right now are just glad to play,” Caldwell said, “but when it gets close to football (starting March 3), I’ll be curious to see what happens.”