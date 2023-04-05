Devon Witherspoon’s first 40 at his Pro Day. #Illini pic.twitter.com/MGstZYnmRy— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) April 5, 2023
CHAMPAIGN — A hamstring injury limited Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon to interviews only at the NFL draft combine last month. The same injury kept him from participating in the Illini's pro day a week later.
So representatives of more than a dozen NFL organizations, including the Detroit Lions running three deep, returned to Champaign on Wednesday for Witherspoon's solo workout. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback ran a pair of 40-yard dashes — clocked between 4.39 and 4.45 seconds — and went through a series of defensive back-related drills during an hour on the field at Irwin Indoor Practice Facility.
Witherspoon had a breakout 2022 season for Illinois. A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation's top defensive back, the Pensacola, Fla., native finished his senior season 41 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions. Most mock drafts have Witherspoon off the board early in the first round.