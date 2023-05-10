DANVILLE — When Shayne Immke became St. Joseph-Ogden softball’s all–time leader for triples hit in a career and in a single season, it provided two noteworthy moments in her senior campaign.
Immke logged her 27th high school triple during an 18-0 home win over Maroa-Forsyth on April 24 to secure the former record.
The following day, in a 12-7 triumph at South Vermillion (Ind.), Immke legged out her 12th triple this spring to garner the latter accomplishment.
Immke since has climbed to 13 three-baggers this year. All of this has placed her within the IHSA’s top-10 producers for triples in a career and in a season as well.
Impressive feats, to be sure.
What Immke achieved earlier this week, however, puts her on an entirely different plateau.
When she slugged her second home run of the afternoon in Monday’s 12-1 home victory versus Tuscola, Immke reached 23 dingers for the season.
Surpassing the Spartans’ single-season record of 22 held by Bailey Dowling, a three-time News-Gazette All-Area softball Player of the Year and a current standout at Alabama.
“This is not something that I had in mind at all,” Immke said Tuesday, following SJ-O’s 20-3 triumph over Danville at Tilton’s Carl Gruber Complex. “Without having our freshman year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), I did not think any of the other years afterward could kind of equal out to the energy we had our freshman year.
“But this season has definitely exceeded those expectations.”
There’s another tangible milestone on the horizon, too.
Only two IHSA softball athletes have slugged more than 23 home runs in a season, across all of state history. Goreville’s Taylor Odom and Schaumburg’s Elaine Walker notched 24 apiece in 2012 and 2015, respectively.
Immke very well could conclude her senior season as the most prolific single-season home run hitter IHSA softball ever has seen.
“I don’t feel any pressure — really ever, honestly,” Immke said. “I just go up there and hit the same as I always do.”
The future Heartland Community College softball player displayed that approach Tuesday, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, one single, one walk, two RBI and four runs scored.
One of her doubles struck the fence in left center on the fly, the closest she’d come on a sunny afternoon to tying Odom and Walker atop the IHSA single-season homers list.
Was Immke thinking about this in any of her five plate appearances?
“Not really, no,” Immke said. “I tell myself to not get too far along, because if I’m thinking ‘home run, home run,’ I’m just going to pop up. So I just tell myself to drive the ball, and if it goes over it goes over.”
Immke’s extra-base prowess is a big reason coach Larry Sparks’ Spartans have turned a 9-7 record through April 14 into a 24-9 record entering Thursday’s home nonconference tilt with Charleston at Randy Wolken Field.
Though far from the only reason.
“(Immke’s teammates) take it pretty well. They’re in this as a team,” said Sparks, in his fifth season leading SJ-O softball. “Some of the teammates have got pretty good numbers going, too. Peyton (Jones) with the stolen bases and the doubles. (Addy) Martinie, 14 is no slouch number for home runs neither. Sixty-two of them as a team right now, which is pretty good.
“Their goal is common, and they tell the freshmen the first day of practice — if you’re not here to win a state title, then you’re wasting your time.”
All of that said, the fact Immke is in Dowling territory serves as a major statement for Immke’s hitting talent.
Dowling was feared with a bat in her hands throughout her prep career. To the point where it became common to see her intentionally walked on a semi-regular basis.
“Bailey didn’t even see pitches in game,” Sparks said. “(Immke is a) little less imposing, maybe, in the batter’s box, but probably just as big a swing.”
Immke’s walk Tuesday against Danville bumped her up to 17 for the season. Sparks said four of those were intentional — two coming last week against rival Unity, including one with the bases loaded.
“I hate getting walked. I literally want to hit the ball every single time,” Immke said. “It’s nice not getting walked as much as Bailey.”
Tuscola gave Immke five official at-bats on Monday, two of which Immke turned into home runs. The first went out to right-center field at St. Joseph’s Randy Wolken Field, and the second flew to straightaway center.
“At first, I didn’t even think (the second one) was going over,” Immke said. “Before I got in the box I was like, ‘God, everyone’s here. Please help me get it over.’
“It was amazing. Seeing my family and even the (Spartans’) baseball team out there in the outfield, just the reaction and support I have throughout my teammates and the community ... it was an amazing feeling.”
Even if Immke is more focused upon team goals — such as helping SJ-O softball to its first IHSA regional championship since 2019 — she couldn’t help soaking in the experience Monday’s second home run brought about.
“Around the bases, I literally could not stop smiling,” Immke said. “I could hear my grandparents and my sister out in the outfield screaming. I could hear the baseball team out in the outfield screaming, ‘The record!’ And my teammates were all jumping up and down when I was coming to the plate.”
Thursday’s matchup versus Charleston may give Immke her last regular-season at-bats.
Sparks said the Spartans are attempting to find an opponent for an open date this coming Monday, prior to the next day’s Class 2A Sullivan Regional semifinal game between SJ-O and either Sullivan or Oakwood.
“Any time records get close is when people start talking the most. I think she had a goal coming in as trying to get to Bailey’s record,” Sparks said. “She had 17 a couple years ago, missed about 12 days with a concussion.
“The one thing about it is, she rarely goes 0-fer (a game). ... She’s a pretty smart hitter, so she has the green light to do whatever she wants.”
In Tuesday’s win over Danville, the Spartans scored 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away from the Vikings (5-11).
Along with Immke’s aforementioned output, other offensive leaders for SJ-O included Jones (three hits, three RBI, four stolen bases), senior Alyssa Acton (two hits, four RBI), junior Addison Frick (four hits, one RBI), junior Halle Brazelton (one hit, two walks, two RBI) and senior Kat Short (three hits, two RBI).
Danville’s Emmalee Trover celebrated her senior day with a two-run home run in the first inning and added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the third and a double in the fifth. Sophomore Kendall Rannebarger chipped in two hits and scored two runs.