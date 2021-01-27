CHAMPAIGN — Jane Stillman knows all too well that any competitive schedule she establishes for a Champaign Central athletic team during the COVID-19 pandemic could be rendered irrelevant in a matter of weeks, days or even hours.
“Before, to be honest, I was scheduling and doing all the work thinking, ‘This isn’t going to happen,’” the Maroons’ athletic director said. “I was always kind of like, ‘Oh, man, I’m doing this again.’”
The schedules she’ll begin establishing after Wednesday’s IHSA Board of Directors meeting, however, will be accompanied by a different vibe.
That’s because the board is slated to announce timelines Wednesday for the school year’s remaining high school sports — its winter, spring and summer activities — as the state’s regions continue to improve within Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 mitigations.
“I can’t wait to schedule now,” Stillman said Tuesday. “This one, to me, seems really set in the right direction. When we get some direction (Wednesday) on when the seasons are going to be, I think for sure it’ll be a crazy time for scheduling. But I think we’re going to be able to get a lot accomplished, and I think it’ll feel good.”
Both Central and Centennial boys’ swimming and diving teams are back in the pool.
Stillman already has scheduled six home meets for the Maroons, with the anticipation that sport, in particular, will start its competitive season fairly soon.
Central’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams hit the gym Monday, as well. Stillman noted that high school hoops teams are required to complete 12 practices before their first game. Despite a freeze in most other Central sports ahead of Wednesday’s board meeting, Stillman said she’d rather have her basketball players be safe than sorry for potentially beginning their competitive season on time.
There’s no indication that Unit 4 sports won’t be allowed to go on as scheduled by the IHSA, as was the case back in mid-November — especially considering swimming and basketball teams already are practicing.
On Nov. 12, Unit 4 officials announced their schools would transition to all-remote learning and that sports were shut down, in coordination with Champaign-Urbana Public Health District guidance. The IHSA didn’t recognize a statewide halt in sports until Nov. 17, following updates to the IDPH pandemic rules.
“We’ve had kids calling, parents calling, officials calling, coaches calling,” Stillman said. “Everybody wants to know what’s happening.”
It’s not clear what exactly will happen at Wednesday’s IHSA board meeting, as far as when it’s determined certain sports will take place in the coming months.
Chicago Sun-Times preps reporter Michael O’Brien, in a recent interview with Clutch Sports Media, said “the general consensus I hear is that people expect basketball to get pushed back.”
O’Brien cited, as of Tuesday morning, just five of Illinois’ 11 COVID-19 regions being in Phase 4 as a key reason for this line of thought. Schools must be in a Phase 4 region to play basketball, other higher-risk sports and medium-risk indoor sports, like volleyball.
Most of the unplayed IHSA sports seasons take place outside, and typical winter weather largely wouldn’t allow them to get started competitively until a spring thaw occurs. Regardless, unlimited contact days have been permitted for out-of-season sports. And Unit 4 athletes are fortunate enough to have renovated facilities at their disposal.
Both Central and Centennial boast a new gymnasium, and the Maroons’ McKinley Field facility has been significantly overhauled to allow for increased use by football and soccer players, as well as track and field athletes. Stillman said she’s seeking clarification on how her new gym, which contains three basketball courts and accompanies preexisting Combes Gymnasium, can be utilized.
Her reading of the current IDPH and IHSA guidelines leads her to feel she can’t allow boys’ and girls’ basketball players to occupy the space simultaneously, even if separated by a curtain. And there are other sports, like volleyball, that need gym time, as well.
“The practices I think would be OK to schedule because I do have the two gyms,” Stillman said. “But if you added games on top of that, I don’t know when there’d be practice time.”
One of Stillman’s biggest concerns is athletic overlap. Central offers a large swath of sports, and many haven’t gone through a season this school year — baseball, basketball, football, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field and wrestling on the boys’ side; basketball, competitive cheer, competitive dance, softball, soccer, track and field and volleyball on the girls’ side.
“Our girls’ sports almost all share athletes, so I would say the majority of girls are on at least two different teams,” Stillman said. “As long as the coaches are willing to work with them, I think we could work with them.”