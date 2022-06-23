With the No. 1 pick ...
... the Orlando Magic will select Jabari Smith from Auburn University. So says N-G college basketball writer Scott Richey. How the rest of the first round shakes out, though, is anyone’s guess. Not that it didn’t stop Richey from trying to project what will happen before NBA commissioner Adam Silver steps to the podium:
1. Orlando Magic
Jabari Smith
6-10, 220
Forward, Auburn
Let’s face it. The Magic just need more talent. Smith has it mainly because he can pair his size with some legitimate three-point shooting ability (a truly serious need in Orlando).
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
Chet Holmgren
7-0, 195
Center, Gonzaga
The biggest question about Holmgren is whether his frame, which probably can’t take much more weight, can hold up in the NBA. Otherwise, no one in this draft can do what he does.
3. Houston Rockets
Paolo Banchero
6-10, 250
Forward, Duke
Houston is one year of John Wall (and $47 million) away from gaining any rebuild traction. That Christian Wood was just traded, though, opens the door for Banchero to run with Jalen Green.
4. Sacramento Kings
Keegan Murray
6-8, 225
Forward, Iowa
The Kings might be better off trading down and adding assets, but drafting Murray to pair with Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt makes more sense than drafting another guard.
5. Detroit Pistons
Jaden Ivey
6-4, 200
Guard, Purdue
Consider this the best-case scenario for Detroit. The Pistons get a secondary ball-handler in Ivey and open the dynamic guard up as a scorer with Cade Cunningham running the offense.
6. Indiana Pacers
Shaedon Sharpe
6-5, 200
Guard, Kentucky
Indiana would likely prefer to see Murray or Ivey slip to them, but Sharpe isn’t some terrible consolation prize. He might not have played last season, but he might be the draft’s top talent.
7. Portland Trail Blazers
AJ Griffin
6-6, 220
Guard, Duke
Portland needs frontcourt help. Griffin isn’t that, but he is a 45 percent three-point shooter with some size. There’s always free agency to address the Trail Blazer’s big-man issue.
8. New Orleans Pelicans
Bennedict Mathurin
6-6, 210
Guard, Arizona
This is too good a pick to spend on Zion Williamson insurance, so going best player available isn’t a bad idea. Mathurin qualifies and would be another legitimate option on the wing.
9. San Antonio Spurs
Ousmane Dieng
6-10, 215
Forward, New Zealand
The one real knock on Dieng is he’s not much of a shooter — at all — but the Spurs have unlocked the inner “Splash Brother” in intriguing wings before. Kawhi Leonard anyone?
10. Washington Wizards
Johnny Davis
6-6, 195
Guard, Wisconsin
Sound the rebuild klaxon! Bradley Beal declined his player option Wednesday, which means the Wizards now desperately need to add a scorer. Davis is the best available at No. 10.
11. New York Knicks
Jalen Duren
6-11, 250
Center, Memphis
If New York’s free agency money is earmarked for a Jalen Brunson pursuit, that might mean re-signing Mitchell Robinson is off the table. Duren, then, would be the logical pick to fill that void.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jeremy Sochan
6-9, 230
Forward, Baylor
The Thunder are set with a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/Josh Giddey backcourt. Taking Holmgren locks down the frontcourt. A versatile wing makes the most sense, and Sochan is that.
13. Charlotte Hornets
Mark Williams
7-2, 240
Center, Duke
It’s been a while since the Michael Jordan-era Hornets leaned in on the “hometown” pick, but the only way drafting Williams would be more on brand is if he went to North Carolina instead.
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
Ochai Agbaji
6-5, 210
Guard, Kansas
The piece Cleveland is missing in its latest rebuild— particularly after trading for Jarrett Allen and drafting Evan Mobley — is a wing scorer. Agbaji would seem to fit nicely in that role.
15. Charlotte Hornets
Jalen Williams
6-6, 210
Guard, Santa Clara
The Hornets are likely to re-sign Miles Bridges, but there’s no such thing as too many capable wings these days in the NBA. Williams fits as a two-way threat with a ridiculous 7-2 wingspan.
16. Atlanta Hawks
Tari Eason
6-8, 220
Forward, LSU
Continuing to bolster franchise centerpiece Trae Young with versatile defenders is a sound move for Atlanta. Eason would provide that plus a high motor and some playmaking.
17. Houston Rockets
Dyson Daniels
6-7, 200
Guard, G League Ignite
Daniels would be a steal for the Rockets if he actually falls this far given his combination of size, defense and playmaking at the point that would complement Green in the backcourt.
18. Chicago Bulls
E.J. Liddell
6-7, 245
Forward, Ohio State
This is the “Zach Lavine signs his max extension with the Bulls” pick. Liddell would provide versatility to the Chicago frontcourt as that rare shot blocker/quality three-point shooter.
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
TyTy Washington
6-3, 200
Guard, Kentucky
Minnesota might be the perfect fit for Washington, who would benefit by playing next to a shot creator like Anthony Edwards that he can also feed in transition (where he thrives).
20. San Antonio Spurs
Malaki Branham
6-5, 195
Guard, Ohio State
The odds of the Spurs keeping both this pick and their pick still to come are slim. For our purposes they will, and Branham could continue to be a good scorer next to Dejounte Murray.
21. Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jovic
6-11, 225
Mega Basket
The more Nikolas, the better. While it’s just too perfect to add Nikola Jovic to reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the former also has offensive skills at his size too good to ignore.
22. Memphis Grizzlies
Jaden Hardy
6-4, 198
Guard, G League Ignite
This is Ja Morant’s team, but likely losing Tyus Jones to free agency opens up a backup spot. Hardy was a five-star recruit — once projected as a lottery pick — and could be a steal.
23. Philadelphia 76ers
Walker Kessler
7-1, 255
Center, Auburn
Young talent both at guard and on the wing means Philadelphia can use this pick to bolster its frontcourt with an elite shot blocker like Kessler to back up Joel Embiid.
24. Milwaukee Bucks
Blake Wesley
6-4, 185
Guard, Notre Dame
An infusion of some youth in the Milwaukee backcourt would be wise given the age of some of the Bucks’ key contributors. The 19-year-old Wesley could make for an interesting pick.
25. San Antonio Spurs
Christian Koloko
7-0, 220
Center, Arizona
Koloko might give Holmgren a run for his money when it comes to best defensive big man in the draft. That makes the Cameroonian 7-footer an option for the Spurs, who need a big.
26. Houston Rockets
MarJon Beauchamp
6-6, 200
Guard, G League Ignite
Beauchamp’s path was circuitous — five high schools, a JUCO stop and the Ignite — but he’s a first-round pick because he still has the ideal size, length and skill for an NBA wing.
27. Miami Heat
Kennedy Chandler
6-0, 170
Guard, Tennessee
Kyle Lowry is 36 years old, and the Miami roster isn’t exactly teeming with other point guard options. Chandler is a little small, but has received high marks for his playmaking and defense.
28. Golden State Warriors
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
6-10, 220
Forward, Milwaukee
What do you give a team that has it all? The reigning NBA champs are in a place they can take a flier on Baldwin — a former five-star that became irrelevant in a one-and-done year.
29. Memphis Grizzlies
Dalen Terry
6-7, 195
Guard, Arizona
You can never have too many three-and-D wings. Terry provides an added bonus with his skills as a playmaker after averaging 3.9 assists for Arizona this past season.
30. Denver Nuggets
Jake LaRavia
6-8, 230
Forward, Wake Forest
To think LaRavia was once committed to SIUE before choosing Indiana State and then transferring to Wake Forest. Now, he could be a needed depth piece on the wing for the Nuggets.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).