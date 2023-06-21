CHAMPAIGN — Devon Witherspoon and Olivia Howell have been named the 2023 Dike Eddleman Illinois Athletes of the Year, the school's athletic department announced Wednesday morning.
The award is given each year to the university's top male and female athletes, as voted upon by Illini coaches and athletic department executives.
Defensive back Witherspoon is the first football player to receive the male award since J Leman in 2008.
Distance runner Howell earned the female honor for the third consecutive school year. She's just the fourth individual ever to achieve that for the female or male award, and the first since fellow distance runner Angela Bizzarri between 2008 and 2010.
Witherspoon back in April was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, making him Illinois football's highest draft selection since 1996.
Witherspoon produced 40 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 14 pass breakups while starting at cornerback in all 12 Illini regular-season games last fall. That led to him becoming a consensus All-American, the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year and Illinois' first-ever finalist for the Thorpe Award that's given annually to the nation's top cornerback.
Howell garnered the NCAA Division I women's indoor national championship in the 1-mile run this school year, clocking a time of 4 minutes, 34 seconds last March. During the outdoor national finals earlier this month, Howell placed eighth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:11.54.
Howell was Big Ten women's champion in both the indoor 1-mile run and outdoor 1,500-meter run for the third consecutive season, also ranking second in the Big Ten outdoor 5,000-meter run.
Both Witherspoon and Howell now are Illinois' finalists for Big Ten Athlete of the Year recognition.