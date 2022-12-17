Troy Webb found himself waiting and wondering outside Rock Falls Township High School in late August.
The Illinois Valley Central volleyball team had just finished off a sweep of the home team, there was a roughly 90-minute drive still to make back home to Chillicothe and the Grey Ghosts’ coach had no idea where his star player was.
The answer to Webb’s question turned out be a bit of a surprise.
Kenna Wollard was still in the gym taking photos and signing autographs — with members of the Rock Falls student section.
The same fans that had just spent two sets chanting “Overrated!” at her, hoping for the chance they’d be right and the Rockets could knock off IVC and its Purdue-bound star.
It was still August.
The Rock Falls fans couldn’t know Wollard would go on to lead the Grey Ghosts to a 37-4-1 record, the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance and a third-place finish in Class 2A.
They couldn’t know the 6-foot-1 senior was going to total 677 kills this fall, ranking third all-time in IHSA history for a single season and getting her to 1,814 for her career. Only former Chatham Glenwood star turned eventual Nebraska All-American Hannah Werth had more in Illinois with 2,022 kills during her high school career.
They couldn’t know Wollard would wind up the 41st News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year for her accomplishments.
Or maybe they did, and had to get a picture with Wollard or her autograph when the opportunity presented itself. And the Rock Falls fans weren’t alone.
“I stayed after and talked to one of the reporters from around here,” Wollard said of one of those postgame experiences. “We were talking for quite a while — maybe 15 minutes — and there was probably a group of 15 guys standing there waiting for me. They waited that entire time to get my autograph before I walked out.
“It was a super cool feeling. I just feel like I’m just any normal player, but I guess to someone else, it doesn’t seem that way. I’m grateful for all that support from the other teams.”
Opposing fans weren’t the only people looking for a minute of Wollard’s time after a match this fall. Younger players from other teams stopped her, too, asking for advice to improve their own game. How Wollard handled those situations stuck with Webb, because she always took the time.
“It was absolutely amazing to watch these interactions and how Kenna responded to them,” Webb said. “It’s nice to have somebody kids can look up to. ... She would graciously accommodate them all. It was really cool to see a high school athlete get this sort of response, but, knowing how approachable Kenna is, it shouldn’t have been.”
Showing promise earlyWebb has known Wollard since she was 12 years old and managed to pry her interest away from swimming — where she could have been as good in the pool as she is on the court — to volleyball.
It’s something he calls his “biggest contribution” to the Purdue volleyball program. Webb thought enough of Wollard’s ability at age 12 he put her on his 14U club team.
“I always tell the funny story of her hitting the ball so hard in 14U,” Webb said. “A grandma sitting on the sideline got mad at her and yelled something out like, ‘Stop hitting the ball so hard at my granddaughter.’ I had to turn around and tell her, ‘Look, ma’am, she’s only 12.’”
Webb watched that power-hitting 12-year-old turn into an advanced hitter during her high school career. There was no such thing as a “bad set” in the IVC offense with Wollard’s hitting window.
“I told people this year that you either have to block her or you have to dig her because she’s not going to error on you,” Webb said. “That’s something, as an opposing coach and team, you have to worry about. Every time she takes a swing, you’re going to have to do something with it because she’s not going to error herself out of a game. That, to me, is a mark of a great hitter.”
Taking the Grey Ghosts to stateWollard’s evolution from pure power hitter to a more nuanced approach — with plenty of power, still — was partly responsible for her entering the IHSA record books this season.
She put up 279 kills as a freshman, 332 during a pandemic-shortened and delayed sophomore year, 526 as a junior and her near-record 677 this fall.
“Getting more consistent,” Wollard said is what helped her game. “I remember, even during club season, that was the main thing I really struggled with. I’ve improved so much on that since freshman year. I’m not all about hitting super hard every single time and potentially getting blocked. I’m trying to switch up the shots and make the smartest hit possible. But sometimes you have to rip it.”
Wollard ripped it plenty during IVC’s run to the state tournament.
The Grey Ghosts lost to just Limestone, Normal U-High and Lincoln — all 30-win teams — during the regular season before ripping through the early postseason rounds and getting redemption in the super-sectional against Pleasant Plains in a comeback, three-set victory.
“From the beginning of the season, we had super high goals after losing that super-sectional game last year,” Wollard said. IVC was swept by Chicago Christian last fall.
“We had a ton of motivation because we didn’t like how that felt,” Wollard continued. “We wanted to come back even stronger this year, and that’s exactly what we did. We worked in practice every day with the goal in the back of our mind of making it to Redbird (Arena).
“That night that we won the super-sectional game against Plains just felt like, honestly, such a relief because we had such high expectations. That was our main goal this season — just to make it to state. Obviously, we wanted to perform well and play as well as we could when we were at state, but our goal was to get there. That’s exactly what we did. Having that feeling to be the first team in history to make it to state in IVC volleyball was just an awesome and amazing feeling.”
Boiler up in her future plansWollard played out her senior season having already been committed to Purdue for more than a year, after making that decision in July 2021.
It was an intense year-plus, though, in the recruiting process.
Wollard’s recruitment actually began as a 13-year-old at Mossville Junior High School before the NCAA rules changed to limit contact between coaches and recruits until June 15 of their sophomore year. That’s when 50-plus programs came calling.
Wollard said her first phone call with Purdue coach Dave Shondell was an early sign the Boilermakers might be the one. Subsequent visits to the West Lafayette, Ind., campus only confirmed that.
Wollard might have grown up an Illinois fan and visited Champaign often — her dad played baseball and her mom swam for the Illini, and her brother is a current student — but she was struck by Purdue because it was different.
A detente in the Wollard family had to be reached.
“One of my best friends (Normal U-High senior and future Illini Lily Barry), her dad found a flag that was half Illinois and half Purdue and said ‘Big Ten’ in the middle,” Wollard said. “Of course, we had to get one, too, and now we have one hanging around the house. And they said they’re allowed to cheer for Illinois in everything but volleyball.”