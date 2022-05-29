MAHOMET — Blake Wolters on the mound has often been advantage enough for the Mahomet-Seymour baseball team this spring. Staking the Purdue commit to a three-run lead? Bloomington might as well have packed it in at that point.
M-S lost the pregame coin flip and part of its home-field advantage in Saturday afternoon’s Class 3A regional championship game, but a three-run top of the first for the Bulldogs set the tone for what turned out to be a quick 10-0 victory in five innings and a spot in next week’s sectional semifinals. M-S (25-5) gets a rematch with reigning 3A state champions Springfield (28-8), which beat the Bulldogs in last year’s sectional semifinals, at 5 p.m. Thursday at Spalding Park in Champaign.
“That was one of our keys to the game,” M-S coach Nic DiFilippo said about jumping on Bloomington in the first inning. “Any time we have Blake on the bump, it’s something we talk about is giving us another advantage and putting more pressure on the opponent. They know when he throws it’s going to be a small margin for them, so they’ve got to find a way to score.”
Carter Selk delivered most of that early 3-0 lead with a two-run home run off Bloomington starter Cameron Anderson. The Bulldogs tacked on six more runs in the top of the fourth thanks to a grand slam by Brayden Smith, and Carter Johnson made sure the game would finish in five innings with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.
The run support Wolters got was as varied as his dominance on the mound was singular. Johnson led M-S, going 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Selk, Alex McHale and Chase Wagers had two hits apiece, and McHale also drove in two runs.
“That’s been the story of our year,” DiFilippo said. “We’ve had a lot of guys swinging the bat really well. I think we’ve got eight guys hitting over .350. We’re not a typical high school team where the top three guys hit and (the rest) can put the ball in play and they’re easy outs.”
That potent lineup delivered an excess of run support with Wolters on the mound. The 6-foot-4 junior right-hander scattered two hits and one walk in five innings and struck out 10.
What Wolters did Saturday against Bloomington wasn’t unique. It was representative of his entire spring, which has created an interesting dynamic for the Bulldogs when he pitches.
“When Blake pitches, we only have to get five to six outs a game,” DiFilippo said. “It shows you how good of a pitcher the kid is. There’s just not hard contact. He hasn’t given up an extra-base hit on the year. He’s thrown roughly 50 innings, I would guess, and he hasn’t given up an extra base hit.”
Wolters puts M-S in position to only have to find a way to get five or six outs per game because the Bulldogs have regularly hit the 10-run rule mark when he’s pitched. His confidence and presence on the mound filters down to the rest of his teammates.
“We talk to the kids about slowing the kids down and relaxing,” DiFilippo said. “The pressure’s not on us. It’s on them. The kids really believe it when he’s on the bump. They don’t have to do anything special. It’s such a boost for our guys when he goes.
“We know when he goes out there he’s basically going to control the game. He controls their hitters, their running game. … That’s the confidence we need to help our hitters be relaxed and comfortable instead of the pressure that speeds high schools kids up and make mistakes.”