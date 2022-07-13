Blake Wolters had put himself on the radar of Division I baseball coaches well before his junior season at Mahomet-Seymour.
The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher committed to Purdue last September and had stayed true to the Boilermakers for the preceding nine months.
But Wolters decommitted from Purdue in late June. The News-Gazette's All-Area Player of the Year for the 2022 season didn't waste too much time, though, in picking a new college.
Wolters committed to Arizona on Wednesday morning, ending what was surely a whirlwind past few weeks.
Absolutely pumped to announce my commitment to The University of Arizona to continue my athletic and academic career. I’m thankful to God, my family, and my coaches for their support and guidance along the way. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/neC7ZITEfT— Blake Wolters (@wolters_blake) July 13, 2022
Wolters posted a 10-0 record with a 0.24 earned run average in 58 2/3 innings pitched this past spring for M-S, helping the Bulldogs to 27 wins, an Apollo Conference championship, Class 3A regional championship and a spot in the Sweet 16 in 3A. He only allowed two earned runs to go along with 115 strikeouts and 19 walks. Wolters also hit .468 with six home runs, 43 RBI, 21 doubles, five triples and 49 runs scored out of the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs.
Wolters will take his talents to a tradition-rich Arizona program. The Wildcats went 39-25 last season, advancing to the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the regionals to eventual national champion Mississippi.
Arizona has qualified for the NCAA tournament in 41 different seasons, winning national titles in 2012, 1986, 1980 and 1976, and has reached the College World Series 18 times.