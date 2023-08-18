Former Mahomet-Seymour baseball standout Blake Wolters already knew he would have the chance to donate $1,000 to an organization of his choice when he won the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year honors this summer.
But the pitcher, who was drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Royals on July 9, is going to be able to donate even more to an organization near and dear to his heart.
Wolters awarded the Fellowship of Christian athletes a $10,000 grant to help fund the local free day camp for students in third through eighth grade, local Illini Land FCA area director Robbie Gwinn said on Friday.
"FCA is very thankful for Blake taking the step of faith to give us the opportunity for this generous donation," Gwinn said.
Once Wolters won his Gatorade Player of the Year award, he submitted a short video to be considered for one of the 12 spotlight grants of $10,000.
"As with all Gatorade Player of the Year award winners, Blake has demonstrated exemplary character," said Kara Darling, assistant marketing manager for Gatorade Player of the Year. "His short video illustrated the role that FCA has had in fostering that character. Our vision is that organizations like FCA continue to positively impact the kids of the future."