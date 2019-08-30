What does high school football mean to you?

I play prep football not only because I want to and love the sport, but also to show that girls can do anything they put their mind to.

We live in a world where some girls get told what they can and can’t do, and I think that’s stupid. We should be able to do anything guys can. Girls get laughed at by others when they want to do what they think they can’t or should not be able to do.

I have been playing football for four years now, and it has been an amazing experience, and luckily I actually got to play. I have witnessed girls get on a team and then the coaches bench them the whole year. I’m very lucky to be part of an amazing team where they don’t care that you’re a girl. They treat you the same way as the guys.

Blue Ridge Knights aren’t just a team. We’re a big family who treats everyone equally. Everyone deserves to have a shot at something amazing, like the team I am part of.

Football can show that us girls are as tough as the guys. We can do great things if we try hard. Blue Ridge has an amazing community where girls get a chance to show what girls are capable of. It has impacted me so much. For one, it taught me that girls are very strong and independent people. It also shows that if we want to do anything that is male-dominated, we can still do really great things.

I feel that if no girls were involved in something that they wanted to do because it was male-dominated, then we would never try. So it’s amazing to be involved in something like football.