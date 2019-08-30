What does high school football mean to you?

My love for football began nearly 30 years ago watching my high school team play. Back then, I watched for social reasons and to watch my boyfriend, who later would become my husband.

Now I watch to see him coach, to watch our children play and cheer for this team, and to support the Georgetown-Ridge Farm communities cheering on their football team. However, cheering on the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes means more to me than just showing up on Friday nights.

It also means you will find me Thursday evenings in the kitchen baking 150-200 cookies to hand out after the game Friday to the football team, the coaches, the cheerleaders and, if enough are left over, even a few fans. I have done this for the past 18 years for the different teams my husband has coached. But currently, it’s a labor of love for this Buffaloes team and community, which has come to mean so much to my family.

Many of these boys don’t just juggle the demands of this sport and schoolwork, but also juggle a job as well. Parents sacrifice time and effort to support their children and this team.

I have a unique perspective of this sport as both a parent of a player and a cheerleader and as the wife of a coach. I have seen firsthand not just how much football can do for its players and the community, but also how much this community does for the players and the team.

So many people sacrifice time and resources to decorate the town, provide meals and snacks, and organize groups to celebrate these boys in their victories and accomplishments. Win or lose, these players are shown support and love, and those are memories that last a lifetime.