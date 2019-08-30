What does high school football mean to you?

Our family has always been involved in sports, and I knew when our children became old enough I wanted them to be involved in sports. I remember signing our oldest up for the first time for youth football and how excited we both were.

I decided then that I didn’t want to just be a mom screaming for my child’s team in the stands. (Yes, I am that mom!) But I wanted to be a part of this program by helping in any way I could.

I am there to work in the concession stand, sell 50/50 tickets, give rides or anything else that needs to be done. I want to show our kids I am there to support them and their teammates and coaches. I want to be that mom they know they can come to for anything.

Football can bring out so many positive traits, and I see how these traits have impacted our boys’ lives and the lives of their teammates. I have watched them become confident in themselves both on and off the field. I have watched them be part of a team and become leaders of those teams.

Football also shows these young men responsibility both on and off the field, by being on time for practices and games and in the classroom by maintaining their grades.

Last year, our oldest put on his shoulder pads and helmet for the last time. It was an emotional day for all of us.

Looking back at all the memories we have and all the values he has learned makes being there worth every minute.

Our youngest son will be a junior this year, and we are excited for the season to begin. You can find me in the stands cheering on our boys of fall. Go Hawks!